Regular exercise and avoidance of a sedentary lifestyle by diabetic patients results in improved blood sugar control and a healthier heart and reduces the risk of death according to a recent position paper from Máxima Medical Centre, Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

Exercise Improves Survival in Patients with Diabetes

Doctors Role in Motivating Diabetics to Exercise Regularly

‘Patients with diabetes have nearly double the risk of mortality but regular exercise and keeping fit reduces this risk and improves survival. Unfortunately, many diabetics do not engage in regular physical activity and doctors should address this key issue.’

Ways to Make Diabetics Continue Exercise Programs Long Term

Firstly, patients must consult their doctor for an exercise plan and know if exercise programs are covered in health insurance

Even without a doctor's intervention, patients can engage in mild to moderate forms of exercise such as walking and cycling

Set realistic and achievable goals that can be measured so that patients feel encouraged to continue the exercise regimen long term

Set exercise programs that patients prefer and enjoy doing to improve compliance

Using modern technology such as smart watches is also beneficial to track activity and the recorded data can be sent to the health professional for suggestions and feedback

Improved blood sugar control and heart fitness should be the main aim of exercising and not weight loss since if weight loss is not achieved, many patients lose motivation to continue with the exercise program.

Also, the possibility of reducing intake of medicines with regular exercise can motivate many patients.

The intensity and duration of exercise must be designed keeping in mind the age and heart condition of the patient. For instance, alternating moderate and intensive walking may be suitable for younger patients but unsafe in older patients, patients with arrhythmias and reduced blood flow to heart.

The elderly can try climbing up the stairs in their home or walking to the nearby grocers, activities which will improve their fitness levels and glycemic control.

Measuring the Beneficial Effects of Exercise Clinically

Summary

Exercise training for patients with type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease: What to pursue and how to do it. A Position Paper of the European Association of Preventive Cardiology (EAPC) - (http://dx.doi.org/10.1177/2047487318820420)

The recommendations of the position paper appear in the, a journal of the European Society of Cardiology (ESC).Doctors should play a key role and motivate their patients to do regular exercise and design customized activity programs for each patient as appropriate for maximum benefit and a favorable patient outcome.Dr Kemps cardiologist at Máxima Medical Centre, Veldhoven, the Netherlands, said:Dr. Kemps said:The benefits of regular exercise in controlling blood sugar and improved heart health can be measured clinically by estimation of blood sugar and fitness tests such as the treadmill test and Rockport fitness test which assess the heart's ability to adapt to exercise by measuring blood pressure and heart rate before and after exercise.In addition, there should be a lowering of blood pressure and serum lipid levels.Doctors should play a key role in designing and motivating these patients to exercise and achieve their health goals.Source: Medindia