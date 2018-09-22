Cancer Risk Linked to Eating Foods With Low Nutritional Quality

‘Food items which have low nutritional value are associated with cancer risk say the scores obtained on the British nutrient profiling system. The study suggests a broad potential for the use of nutrition-based packaging label to help people make healthy food choices.’

Study

A high FSAm-NPS DI score of 5 quintiles which reflects a lower nutritional quality of food was associated with higher absolute cancer rates - 81.4 cases/10,000 person-years

A Lower FSAm-NPS DI score of 1 quintile was associated with a lower absolute cancer rates - 69.5 cases/10,000 person-years

Higher FSAm-NPS DI were specifically associated with higher risks of colon-rectum cancer, upper aerodigestive tract and stomach cancers, lung cancer for men, and liver and postmenopausal breast cancers for women

The study is published in the journal PLOS Medicine. The British Food Standards Agency nutrient profiling system (FSAm-NPS) has a five-color labeling system called the Nutri-Score which is used to label overall nutritional quality of food products.

The FSAm-NPS calculates a single score for each food/beverage using input variables like amount per 100g of energy, total sugars, saturated fatty acid (SFA), sodium, dietary fibers, proteins, and fruits and vegetables.

Now, European authorities are also keen on helping consumers make healthier food choices for the prevention of cancer and other chronic diseases. Hence, they are planning to implement the five-color Nutri-score system derived from FSAm-NPS.

So far, how the scores of foods with high/low FSAm-NPS relate to cancer risk has been studied in national and regional cohorts but has not yet been studied in diverse European populations.

Deschasaux and colleagues studied food intake data from 471,495 adults from the European Prospective Investigation into Cancer and Nutrition from years 1992 to 2014 with a median follow-up of 15.3 years. Among them, there were 49,794 cancer cases whose cancers were mainly in the breast (12,063), prostate (6,745), and colon-rectum (5,806).

The researchers assigned an FSAm-NPS Dietary Index (DI) for each participant's diet and computed models to find out associations between the DI and cancer risks.

The study's limitation was that the dietary data were all self-reported and collected only once at baseline.

The authors state, "This supports the relevance of the FSAm-NPS as underlying nutrient profiling system for front-of-pack nutrition labels, as well as for other public health nutritional measures."