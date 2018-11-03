medindia
How Healthy Eating Keeps Cancer at Bay

by Colleen Fleiss on  March 11, 2018 at 1:47 AM Cancer News
Go green and adopt the good habit of drinking green tea everyday to beat cancer naturally.

Nutritionist and fitness trainer Iram Zaidi says the answer lies in the roots of our gastronomic heritage:
How Healthy Eating Keeps Cancer at Bay

Cut down on processed sugar: Some studies have shown that high levels of sugar in the diet are a major risk factor for certain types of cancers, especially breast cancer. Cutting down the intake of processed sugar by opting for a more natural low calorie sweetening solution like stevia -- extracted from the leaves of the plant species Stevia rebaudiana -- seems to be the answer. High purity stevia has been adopted by global F&B giants like Coke, Pepsi, Nestle, Modelez and the like to reduce the quantity of sugar in their products. Now approved by FSSAI, stevia sweetened products are becoming available in the Indian market and is safe for children, pregnant women and diabetics alike.

Turmeric: Turmeric is a household item, used in Indian cooking for flavouring food. We know turmeric has antiseptic properties but it is also believed that the main component of turmeric -- curcumin -- has anti-cancer effects on cancer cells. Research has shown that there are low rates of certain type of cancer in countries where people regularly consume 100 mg to 200 mg a day.

Leafy green vegetables: Leafy greens are the cornerstone of any healthy diet. They are exceptionally rich in vitamins, minerals, antioxidants and enzymes, yet very low in calories, fats, sodium and other toxins. Leafy greens of all kinds are known to combat cancer. As natural sources of glucosinolates, they also contain antibacterial and antiviral properties, inactivate carcinogens, help reprogramme cancer cells to die off and prevent the formation of tumors. These powerhouse nutrients are known to break down during the chewing and digestion process into biologically active compounds that prevent the growth of cancer cells. So, Go Green to cut down the risk of cancer and boost immunity.

Sugarcane juice: A glass of this sweet drink not only hydrates your body in summer, but it is also full of nutrients that help you stay fit and healthy. Sugarcane juice is alkaline in nature and has a high concentration of calcium, magnesium, potassium, iron and manganese. Including it regularly in your diet can help prevent cancer as the disease cannot survive in an alkaline environment. Prostate and breast cancer won't affect you if you regularly drink sugarcane juice. It is called the "King of Juices" for a reason. Thanks to the tech innovation, this super fluid is now available in the form of bottled and cold pressed juices made in the most hygienic manner -- and that too, the year round.

Green tea: Yes, a good quality of green tea not only ensures good heart health, provides antioxidants, prevents Alzheimer's, prevents diabetes and is good for bone health but is also believed to keep cancer at bay. Green tea contains major polyphenolic compounds, including epigallocatechin-3-gallate, which has been shown to inhibit the invasion of tumors. Thus, it is important to adopt the good habit of drinking green tea every day.

If one thinks about it, it's not really that tough to adopt these blessings of nature to keep cancer away. It's important to be aware of what we eat and stay away from artificial foods, high sugar consumption and reduce our chemical intake. Eat healthy, eat natural and keep cancer away from you and your family.

Source: IANS

A vegan diet consisting of fruits, vegetables and other plant-based food sources has been shown to help prevent and fight many types of cancer.

Did u know that simple changes in lifestyle could lower your cancer risks? Find out how!

A plateful of fresh fruits and vegetables, whole grains and legumes is the best diet to fight most types of cancer. Avoid meat and saturated fats.

"Health is a relationship between you and your body" - Terri Guillemets Dietary minerals are inorganic substances that are obtained by the body through food that we eat.

Just like a pedometer counts aerobic steps, the bite counter counts every bite taken. It rings an alarm on nearing the danger zone of overeating set by the person.

A balanced diet is the cornerstone of good health. With diabetes, obesity, heart ailments rapidly emerging as a major health challenge we really need to look into our lifestyles.

For healthy eating during the festival of lights use fiber rich foods. It is possible to make low calorie Diwali sweet recipes and healthy snacks using the right ingredients.

Diwali, the festival of lights is round the corner. Take a fat free route when it comes to gifting this Diwali. Go the untraditional way and gift your near and dear ones with the gift of health.

Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the 'cool dude' or 'cool babe' look

Though life is temporary and short, it is possible to maximize the span of our existence by living healthy and savoring every moment of life, read our tips to live longer

