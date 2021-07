Can Whole Grains Reduce Cardiovascular Disease Risk?

Whole Grains Proved to be Heart-friendly

For this, they used data of about 3,100 participants from the Framingham Heart Study Offspring Cohort that started a long back during the 1970s. Most of the participants were white, and they were in their mid-50s at the start of the study. Data collection for the study was solely based on the food frequency questionnaires, health, and lifestyle status of the subjects that were received approximately every four years from 1991 to 2014 resulting in a median 18-year follow-up.Based on the analyses of data, the team found that a higher intake of whole grains was associated with greater increases in good cholesterol levels and declines in the concentrations of unhealthy fats. In contrast, refined grains led to lower levels of reduction in unhealthy fats. People who had a large amount of whole grains in their diet also experienced smaller increases in waist circumference, fasting glucose concentration, and systolic blood pressure than those who had more refined grains.said Caleigh Sawicki, a student at Gerald J. and Dorothy R. Friedman School of Nutrition Science and Policy at Tufts University.Although the study poses some limitations, including the potential bias that could occur due to the self-reported details from participants, McKeown highlighted,Source: Medindia