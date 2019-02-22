Biodegradable Sanitary Pads ‘Safe’ For Women As Well as Eco-friendly

Indian made biodegradable sanitary napkins are now available to women under various brand names. They are natural, do not contain plastic and other harmful chemicals and totally safe for the user as well as being eco-friendly

Currently available sanitary pads contain nearly 90% plastic and chemicals including chlorine which can cause cervical cancer

Statistics estimate that it takes about 500 years for a sanitary pad to degrade. In India alone, around 9,000 tons of plastic waste is generated due to sanitary napkin waste (from over 400 million used and disposed of pads)

Biodegradable sanitary napkins have very less or no plastic at all and are now available to Indian women. These pads are free from toxins and chemicals and no added fragrance. These eco-friendly pads are being made in India, which are completely natural, free from plastic, safe and do not cause allergies, itching or infections.