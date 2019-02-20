Morning Exercise With Short Breaks can Control Blood Pressure

Morning exercise combined with short walking breaks is very good for overweight or obese elderly individuals

Morning exercise for 30 minutes, when combined with short walking breaks can help control high blood pressure in older overweight or obese individuals, especially women, finds a new study from the Baker Heart & Diabetes Institute, Melbourne, Australia. The study findings have been published in, the journal of the American Heart Association (AHA).