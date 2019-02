Morning Exercise With Short Breaks can Control Blood Pressure

‘Morning exercise combined with short walking breaks can help control blood pressure (BP) in overweight or obese elderly people. High BP can be significantly reduced, especially in women, compared to men. This can notably reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease.’

Study Objectives

To find out whether the beneficial effects of morning exercise on BP were negated by long periods of sitting throughout the day in elderly, overweight or obese men and women

To find out whether the benefits of morning exercise on BP could be enhanced by taking short walking breaks in-between sitting

Salient Features of the Study

The study participants consisted of men and women aged between 55 to 80 years

There were a total of 67 participants - 32 men and 35 women

All the participants were either overweight or obese

The study was conducted in a controlled sports laboratory environment

All the participants consumed the same standard diet, prior to and during the experiment

BP and adrenaline (epinephrine) levels were measured every eight hours

Study Procedure

Continuous sitting for eight hours

Sitting for one hour before 30 minutes of exercise, followed by continuous sitting for 6.5 hours

Sitting for one hour before 30 minutes of exercise, followed by sitting for 6.5 hours, which was interrupted every 30 minutes by 3 minutes of moderate intensity walking

Study Findings

The average BP, especially systolic BP was reduced in both men and women who exercised in the morning, compared to when they did not exercise

In women, the average systolic BP decreased significantly when they combined morning exercise with short breaks between sitting during the day

In men, the average systolic BP was not influenced by taking short breaks between sitting during the day

Unanswered Questions

Possible Explanations

Concluding Remarks

Funding Source

The lead author of the study was Michael Wheeler, BSc (Hons.), who is a PhD candidate at the Physical Activity and Behavioral Epidemiology Laboratories, Baker Heart & Diabetes Institute, Melbourne, Australia. He is enrolled in the PhD Program through the School of Sport Science, Exercise and Health at The University of Western Australia in Perth. Blood pressure (BP) as per the AHA and American College of Cardiology (ACC) Guidelines, a value of 130/80 mm Hg and above is considered as high blood pressure There were two objectives of the study, which included the following:It should be noted that conventionally, the health effects of exercise and sedentary behavior have been studied separately. However, the present study was conducted to find out whether there was a combined effect of these behaviors on blood pressure.The participants were asked to perform periods of exercise and sitting. The exercise consisted of walking on a treadmill at moderate intensity. The following three schedules of exercise and sitting were performed, each separated by a period of six days:Wheeler says:The research team could not explain the underlying reason for the observed gender difference in the variation of the average systolic BP in response to exercise and sitting.The gender difference observed could be due to differences in the levels of adrenaline, which is a stress hormone that fluctuates with the intensity of exercise. It could also be due to the fact that all the women were post-menopausal and therefore, at a higher risk of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Interestingly, other studies have reported that taking short breaks between sitting periods improves BP levels in individuals with a higher risk of CVD. Therefore, this could be a plausible explanation for the observed gender difference.The study can be concluded that the benefits of morning exercise on BP can be enhanced by avoiding prolonged sitting for long periods of time throughout the day. Moreover, future studies should specifically focus on testing for gender differences in BP with short breaks in sitting alone.In this regard, Wheeler says:With reference to whether the same benefits in BP would be applicable for a younger population and in those who are not overweight, Wheeler says:The study was funded by the National Health and Medical Research Council of Australia.Source: Medindia