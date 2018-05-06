medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Environmental Health

Biodegradable Pads and Organic Jeans to Save the Environment

by Anjali Aryamvally on  June 5, 2018 at 12:46 PM Environmental Health
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

On this World Environment Day, make your contribution in saving the Earth by using biodegradable sanitary pads, organic jeans and 100 per cent vegan skincare products.
Biodegradable Pads and Organic Jeans to Save the Environment
Biodegradable Pads and Organic Jeans to Save the Environment

Manohar Kamath, Head at Myntra Fashion Brands, who has introduced organic jeans to the brand's collection, has given few inputs:

* Use 100 per cent organic cotton jeans, recycled poly jeans where each pair uses between 9-21 bottles worth of plastic for production, and reduced water jeans where each pair saves on 36 litres of water.

Shankar Prasad, Founder at Plum, and Cyril Feuillebois, Founder at Kronokare, have given inputs on why it will be good to switch to organic and vegan skincare products:

* The products we are choosing for self care and better health are exposing us to even more chemicals and toxins causing more harm than good to our quality of living, health and wellness. However, a subtle shift in the consumer mindset is discernible, with more and more people are opting for chemical free, organic, natural or vegan products.

* From the product to the packaging, the products should be animal cruelty-free and vegetarian.

* Remember to carry a cloth bag to bring home the groceries in and re-use the aluminium foil leftover from lunch.

Tanvi Johri, Founder at Carmesi, an all-natural sanitary pads brand, says biodegradable sanitary napkins, which are made of sustainable materials like bamboo fiber and corn starch, decompose within 6-12 months of being disposed off.

"Hence, it's high time that we wake up to the idea of using completely biodegradable sanitary napkins that offer a sustainable solution to the tons of non-biodegradable waste generated every year due to improper disposal of sanitary waste," Johri said.

Tanya Eldred-Bhat, Fashion Consultant, The Open Trunk, says adopting eco-friendly methods have become the "need of the hour for this glamourous world to sustain".

"Using natural materials such as the eucalyptus fibre not only minimises the use of toxic chemicals, but also is a great example of how one can make the optimum use of natural resources, without causing any destruction," said Eldred-Bhat.



Source: IANS
Advertisement

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

Related Links

On This World Environment Day 2017, Ensure Air Quality

On This World Environment Day 2017, Ensure Air Quality

The quality of air is deteriorating due to growing industrialisation and urbanization. Therefore, protecting and nurturing our environment is necessary.

World Environment Day: Get Connected With Nature, PM Modi

World Environment Day: Get Connected With Nature, PM Modi

World Environment Day is celebrated on 5 June every year, and this year's theme helps us to get connected with ourselves and also with nature.

Amity University Celebrates World Environment Day to Raise Awareness

Amity University Celebrates World Environment Day to Raise Awareness

Amity Institute of Environmental Toxicology, Safety and Management (AIETSM) and Amity Institute of Environmental Science (AIES) in association with National Environmental Science Academy (NESA) celebrated "World Environment Day" at the University ...

Nepalese Take Part in Tree Hugging Campaign to Celebrate World Environment Day

Nepalese Take Part in Tree Hugging Campaign to Celebrate World Environment Day

Hundreds of people in Nepal took part in a tree hugging campaign conducted with the aim of setting a new Guinness World Record.

More News on:

Look Taller 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Ovarian Hyper Stimulation Syndrome (OHSS)

Ovarian Hyper Stimulation Syndrome (OHSS)

Ovarian Hyper Stimulation Syndrome is a systemic complication of fertility treatment with hormones ...

 Avatrombopag

Avatrombopag

Avatrombopag tablets for oral use were approved by the FDA in May 21, 2018 for treating ...

 Twenty One Effects of Drinking Alcohol and How it Damages Your Body

Twenty One Effects of Drinking Alcohol and How it Damages Your Body

Drinking alcohol in excess can cause serious health problems such as diabetes, heart disease, ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...