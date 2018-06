Biodegradable Pads and Organic Jeans to Save the Environment

Font : A- A+



On this World Environment Day, make your contribution in saving the Earth by using biodegradable sanitary pads, organic jeans and 100 per cent vegan skincare products.

Biodegradable Pads and Organic Jeans to Save the Environment



Manohar Kamath, Head at Myntra Fashion Brands, who has introduced organic jeans to the brand's collection, has given few inputs:



‘Using completely biodegradable sanitary napkins offer a sustainable solution to the tons of non-biodegradable waste generated every year due to improper disposal of sanitary waste.’ * Use 100 per cent organic cotton jeans, recycled poly jeans where each pair uses between 9-21 bottles worth of plastic for production, and reduced water jeans where each pair saves on 36 litres of water.



Shankar Prasad, Founder at Plum, and Cyril Feuillebois, Founder at Kronokare, have given inputs on why it will be good to switch to organic and vegan skincare products:



* The products we are choosing for self care and better health are exposing us to even more chemicals and toxins causing more harm than good to our quality of living, health and wellness. However, a subtle shift in the consumer mindset is discernible, with more and more people are opting for chemical free, organic, natural or



* From the product to the packaging, the products should be animal cruelty-free and vegetarian.



* Remember to carry a cloth bag to bring home the groceries in and re-use the aluminium foil leftover from lunch.



Tanvi Johri, Founder at Carmesi, an all-natural sanitary pads brand, says biodegradable sanitary napkins, which are made of sustainable materials like bamboo fiber and corn starch, decompose within 6-12 months of being disposed off.



"Hence, it's high time that we wake up to the idea of using completely biodegradable sanitary napkins that offer a sustainable solution to the tons of non-biodegradable waste generated every year due to improper disposal of sanitary waste," Johri said.



Tanya Eldred-Bhat, Fashion Consultant, The Open Trunk, says adopting eco-friendly methods have become the "need of the hour for this glamourous world to sustain".



"Using natural materials such as the eucalyptus fibre not only minimises the use of toxic chemicals, but also is a great example of how one can make the optimum use of natural resources, without causing any destruction," said Eldred-Bhat.







Source: IANS Advertisement Manohar Kamath, Head at Myntra Fashion Brands, who has introduced organic jeans to the brand's collection, has given few inputs:* Use 100 per cent organic cotton jeans, recycled poly jeans where each pair uses between 9-21 bottles worth of plastic for production, and reduced water jeans where each pair saves on 36 litres of water.Shankar Prasad, Founder at Plum, and Cyril Feuillebois, Founder at Kronokare, have given inputs on why it will be good to switch to organic and vegan skincare products:* The products we are choosing for self care and better health are exposing us to even more chemicals and toxins causing more harm than good to our quality of living, health and wellness. However, a subtle shift in the consumer mindset is discernible, with more and more people are opting for chemical free, organic, natural or vegan products.* From the product to the packaging, the products should be animal cruelty-free and vegetarian.* Remember to carry a cloth bag to bring home the groceries in and re-use the aluminium foil leftover from lunch.Tanvi Johri, Founder at Carmesi, an all-natural sanitary pads brand, says biodegradable sanitary napkins, which are made of sustainable materials like bamboo fiber and corn starch, decompose within 6-12 months of being disposed off."Hence, it's high time that we wake up to the idea of using completely biodegradable sanitary napkins that offer a sustainable solution to the tons of non-biodegradable waste generated every year due to improper disposal of sanitary waste," Johri said.Tanya Eldred-Bhat, Fashion Consultant, The Open Trunk, says adopting eco-friendly methods have become the "need of the hour for this glamourous world to sustain"."Using natural materials such as the eucalyptus fibre not only minimises the use of toxic chemicals, but also is a great example of how one can make the optimum use of natural resources, without causing any destruction," said Eldred-Bhat.Source: IANS

Post a Comment Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site. Notify me when reply is posted

I agree to the I agree to the terms and conditions Post Comment

Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading. Your comments are automatically posted once they are submitted. All comments are however constantly reviewed for spam and irrelevant material (such as product or personal advertisements, email addresses, telephone numbers and website address). Such insertions do not conform to our policy and 'Terms of Use' and are either deleted or edited and republished.Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading.

More News on:

by Anjali Aryamvally on June 5, 2018 at 12:46 PM Environmental Health