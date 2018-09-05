medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Gut Bacteria May Reduce Intestinal Infection Risk

by Adeline Dorcas on  May 9, 2018 at 10:53 AM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

A new study discovers for the first time that certain bacteria present in the gut may reduce the risk of intestinal infections. The role of the human gut microbiome such as methanogens may help lower the risk of typhoid, suggests scientists at the University of Maryland School of Medicine. The findings of the study are reported in the journal mBio.
Gut Bacteria May Reduce Intestinal Infection Risk
Gut Bacteria May Reduce Intestinal Infection Risk

The study's lead author, Claire M. Fraser, a professor of medicine at UMSOM as well as director of the school's Institute for Genome Sciences, said the researchers sought to examine how differences in the gut microbiome might affect infection with typhoid bacteria. "From our previous work we suspected that the microbiome might have an effect on how these illnesses developed in the gut," says Prof. Fraser. "We wanted to better understand the molecular basis these interactions in the intestinal environment."

Other researchers on the paper include Marcelo B. Sztein, , a professor of pediatrics at UMSOM and associate director for basic and translational research at the school's Center for Vaccine Development and Global Health.

The study was carried out using samples obtained from subjects who had been vaccinated against typhoid, and were subsequently exposed to virulent typhoid bacteria. The vaccine is helpful, but sometimes is not that effective, especially in the developing world. Prof. Fraser and her colleagues found that those who had higher levels of the microbes, which are known as methanogens, were significantly less likely to become sick following exposure, even if they had not been vaccinated.

"We found a strong correlation between the composition and function of the gut microbiome and the clinical outcome following exposure to S. Typhi," said Prof. Fraser. "One interpretation of these findings is that in some individuals the gut microbiome may offer some protection against infection." She says that it may also be that people with different microbiomes may respond differently to the vaccine.

Typhoid fever is caused by the bacterium Salmonella Typhi. An estimated 5,700 cases occur each year in the United States. Most infections occur in international travelers. Typhoid fever is common in the developing world, where it affects about 21.5 million people annually, and kills 200,000.

It is not clear exactly how methanogens might help ward off typhoid. Methanogens themselves may keep typhoid at bay, or the presence of these species may create an environment that is hostile to typhoid.

Methanogens thrive in an environment that has very little oxygen; generally, the gut has very little oxygen, but this can vary. Intriguingly, researchers have found that typhoid can gain a foothold in the gut by producing reactive oxygen molecules.

The researchers theorize that methanogens may help reduce the risk of typhoid by reducing the amount of oxygen in the gut. This could potentially reduce the ability of typhoid to thrive. "There are so many questions that this initial set of findings raises. This is step one in a 100-step journey," she says. Another question is whether methanogens, which have been received little research, may also protect from other intestinal infections.

"Methanogens may be one of the key gut bacteria, and we know very little about them, particularly whether they affect host immunity. The data presented in these studies raised the intriguing possibility that methanogens possess important immunomodulatory functions that could impact clinical outcomes following infection with enteric pathogens" says Dr. Sztein.

The research has broad implications: In the future, Prof. Fraser says, it may be possible to reduce the risk of infection by creating a certain environment that is populated with particular gut microbes.

Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Related Links

Amazing Benefits of Gut Bacteria

Amazing Benefits of Gut Bacteria

The bacteria that live in the gut offer numerous health benefits such as synthesis of vitamin K, boosting immunity and metabolism of bile acids.

Typhoid and Paratyphoid Enteric Fevers

Typhoid and Paratyphoid Enteric Fevers

Typhoid and Paratyphoid Enteric Fevers are caused by bacteria called Salmonella typhi. Causes, symptoms, diagnosis and treatment of Typhoid and Paratyphoid Enteric Fevers are discussed.

Diet during Typhoid

Diet during Typhoid

Diet during typhoid should be given close attention, as it's an important part of the treatment. Proper care should be taken while cooking and choosing foods.

Experts Develop Probiotic Mixes to Treat Intestinal Infections

Experts Develop Probiotic Mixes to Treat Intestinal Infections

Nearly 500,000 patients suffer from Clostridium difficile infection (CDI) each year. Of these, nearly 30,000 died within 30 days after being diagnosed.

Antibiotics

Antibiotics

Antibiotics are among the most used and abused medications. This article explains some general features about antibiotics.

Balantidiasis

Balantidiasis

Balantidiasis is an intestinal bacterial infection that is transmitted mainly from pigs to humans. Patients experience vomiting, cramping in the stomach, and muscle pain.

MRSA - The Super Bug

MRSA - The Super Bug

MRSA infection is the most dreaded hospital or community acquired infection that can become life threatening.

Pinworm Infection

Pinworm Infection

Pinworm infection is one of the most common human intestinal parasitic infections. It is spread via the fecal-oral route, and the main cause is poor hygiene.

Probiotics - Support System for the Gut

Probiotics - Support System for the Gut

Probiotics are live microorganisms that resemble the “good bacteria” in our gut. Science is yet to fully explore the healing potential of probiotics; meanwhile some studies have ruled in their favor.

Shigellosis

Shigellosis

Shigellosis or Bacillary Dysentery is a common cause of gastro-enteritis worldwide and can cause bloody diarrhea (called dysentery).

Your Guide to a Good Gut

Your Guide to a Good Gut

Bothered by digestive problems? Try adding prebiotics and probiotics in your diet for a good gut and better digestive health.

More News on:

Shigellosis Flu MRSA - The Super Bug Probiotics - Support System for the Gut Food Safety for Health Antibiotics Your Guide to a Good Gut Balantidiasis Amazing Benefits of Gut Bacteria Pinworm Infection 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Hypothyroidism during Pregnancy

Hypothyroidism during Pregnancy

Hypothyroidism is a health condition where the thyroid gland produces less thyroid hormone. ...

 Alkaptonuria

Alkaptonuria

Alkaptonuria or black urine disease is an inherited disorder where a chemical called homogentisic ...

 Test Your Knowledge on Colic Baby and Gas

Test Your Knowledge on Colic Baby and Gas

Is your newborn baby constantly crying? Are you at your wit's end not knowing what to do? Find ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...