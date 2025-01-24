Guillain-Barré Syndrome Cases Rise in Pune

Sudden leg weakness? Numbness? Difficulty walking? Don’t ignore these! Guillain-Barré Syndrome can start small but worsen quickly.

Guillain-Barré Syndrome

Guillain-Barre Syndrome



Weakness in the limbs

Tingling

Numbness

Difficulty walking, swallowing or breathing in severe cases

Campylobacter Infection Linked to Guillain-Barré Syndrome

Precautionary Measures to Prevent Guillain-Barré Syndrome

Boil water before drinking or use bottled water if unsure of its safety.

Wash fruits and vegetables thoroughly before consumption.

Cook poultry and meat properly, ensuring the internal temperature reaches at least 75°C.

Avoid consuming raw or undercooked food, especially eggs and seafood.

Wash hands with soap and water before eating and after using the toilet.

Do not share utensils or food during the outbreak.

Keep raw and cooked foods separate and disinfect kitchen surfaces and utensils after handling raw meat.

A recent outbreak of(GBS) has been reported in the Sinhagad Road area of Pune, with. The Neurological Society of Pune has reassured the public that GBS is a, urging people not to panic.GBS is a rare disease with an. Many patients have reported symptoms of. The outbreak is suspected to be, with authorities currently investigating the situation ().GBS is a neurological disorder in which thesuch asThe illness often begins suddenly and can worsen over several weeks. Some patients may experience rapid deterioration, while others may progress more slowly. In severe cases, patients may require ICU admission and ventilatory support.Health experts suspect a link between the outbreak of GBS andinfection, which is commonly transmitted throughThe diagnosis of Campylobacter infection was confirmed in several patients. Symptoms of Campylobacter infection includeIn some cases, the immune system’s response to the Campylobacter bacteria, leading to GBS within one to three weeks after the infection. Other infections, includingthat can result in GBS.The Neurological Society of Pune has issued the following advice to help prevent the spread of the disease:Residents are advised to seek immediate medical attention if they experience symptoms like sudden weakness in the legs or arms, difficulty walking or numbness, and persistent diarrhea, especially with the discharge of blood.Health authorities closely monitor the situation and urge the public to remain vigilant while taking necessary precautions to reduce the risk of infection.Source-Medindia