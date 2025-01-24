About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Guillain-Barré Syndrome Cases Rise in Pune

by Dr. Navapriya S on Jan 24 2025 4:03 PM

Sudden leg weakness? Numbness? Difficulty walking? Don’t ignore these! Guillain-Barré Syndrome can start small but worsen quickly.

A recent outbreak of Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) has been reported in the Sinhagad Road area of Pune, with 67 individuals diagnosed with the rare neurological disorder. The Neurological Society of Pune has reassured the public that GBS is a treatable condition, urging people not to panic.
GBS is a rare disease with an incidence rate of 0.1–2 cases per 100,000 people annually. Many patients have reported symptoms of diarrhea or respiratory issues, such as cough and cold, before the onset of GBS. The outbreak is suspected to be linked to bacterial or viral infections, with authorities currently investigating the situation (1 Trusted Source
Guillain-Barre Syndrome

Go to source).

GBS is a neurological disorder in which the immune system attacks the peripheral nerves, leading to symptoms such as
  • Weakness in the limbs
  • Tingling
  • Numbness
  • Difficulty walking, swallowing or breathing in severe cases
The illness often begins suddenly and can worsen over several weeks. Some patients may experience rapid deterioration, while others may progress more slowly. In severe cases, patients may require ICU admission and ventilatory support.

Campylobacter Infection Linked to Guillain-Barré Syndrome

Health experts suspect a link between the outbreak of GBS and Campylobacter jejuni infection, which is commonly transmitted through contaminated food or water.

The diagnosis of Campylobacter infection was confirmed in several patients. Symptoms of Campylobacter infection include diarrhea, abdominal pain, fever, nausea, and vomiting, which may occur before GBS symptoms emerge.

In some cases, the immune system’s response to the Campylobacter bacteria mistakenly targets the nerves, leading to GBS within one to three weeks after the infection. Other infections, including viruses like dengue and chikungunya, are also known to trigger abnormal immune reactions that can result in GBS.

Precautionary Measures to Prevent Guillain-Barré Syndrome

The Neurological Society of Pune has issued the following advice to help prevent the spread of the disease:
  • Boil water before drinking or use bottled water if unsure of its safety.
  • Wash fruits and vegetables thoroughly before consumption.
  • Cook poultry and meat properly, ensuring the internal temperature reaches at least 75°C.
  • Avoid consuming raw or undercooked food, especially eggs and seafood.
  • Wash hands with soap and water before eating and after using the toilet.
  • Do not share utensils or food during the outbreak.
  • Keep raw and cooked foods separate and disinfect kitchen surfaces and utensils after handling raw meat.
Residents are advised to seek immediate medical attention if they experience symptoms like sudden weakness in the legs or arms, difficulty walking or numbness, and persistent diarrhea, especially with the discharge of blood.

Health authorities closely monitor the situation and urge the public to remain vigilant while taking necessary precautions to reduce the risk of infection.

Reference:
  1. Guillain-Barré Syndrome - (https://www.cdc.gov/campylobacter/signs-symptoms/guillain-barre-syndrome.html)


Source-Medindia

