Govt Starts Open Defecation Free Plus Vision to Manage Solid Waste in Villages

by Iswarya on  July 14, 2019 at 8:10 AM Indian Health News
To encourage healthy competition between states and districts undertaking Open Defecation Free (ODF) plus activities and solid-liquid waste management dashboard, the minister of State launches ODF-plus advisory document and Swachh Gram Darpan mobile app.
"In 2014, the Prime Minister introduced the SBM, and now, because of people's contribution, we are moving towards the 100 percent success of this mission in October 2019," said Kataria during National Planning Workshop on ODF Plus and Water Conservation here.

Drinking Water and Sanitation secretary Parameswaran Iyer said the focus in ODF Plus would be on sustaining the momentum attained through ODF.

"We will scale up Solid and Liquid Waste Management with special focus on greywater management. We have come a long way, and it has been possible because of all the people who came together to make SBM a Jan Andolan," he said.

Over 5.6 lakh villages in 30 states and union territories have been declared Open Defecation Free (ODF) in rural India under SBM-Grameen.

Source: IANS

