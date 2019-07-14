medindia

Doctors Remove Female Reproductive Organs from a 29-year Old Man's Body

by Mohamed Fathima S on  July 14, 2019 at 1:00 AM Indian Health News
A 29- year-old man in Mumbai was found to have non-functioning female reproductive organs, including the uterus. The man had sought a cure for infertility at the government-run JJ Hospital.
According to Dr. Venkat Gite, head of the urology department at the hospital, the condition known as Persistent Mullerian Duct Syndrome is extremely rare and so far only 200 such cases have occurred. The surgery headed by Dr. Gite was conducted on June 26.

"We removed a non-functional womb (uterus), fallopian tubes, cervix, and partial vagina from his body. His recovery is good," said Dr. Gite.

"The body scan showed that the patient's testes were still in the abdomen. There is a surgical solution for this. But when we started the operation, we found a uterus-like structure inside," added Gite.

According to the doctor, the MRI (magnetic resonance imaging) scan of the man showed other female reproductive organs such as fallopian tubes, cervix, and vagina.

Even though the surgery was a success, the person will not have children as he suffers from azoospermia, a condition where the semen contains no sperm.



Source: Medindia

