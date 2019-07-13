Combined tumor-killing therapy was developed by Chinese scientists that can be activated explicitly at tumor sites in mouse models of cancer. This type of treatment is more effective than previous similar therapies.

Tumor-specific Anti-cancer Therapy Developed by Chinese Scientists

‘A combination of nanoparticles and PD-L1- targeting antibodies with a light-activated molecule called a photosensitizer, can kill the tumor cells by producing tumor-killing reactive oxygen species.’

The checkpoint inhibitor is a kind of increasingly popular anti-tumor drug. It can block proteins that keep immune T cells from killing cancer. But the checkpoint inhibitor used to target those immune system-suppressing proteins like PD-1 and PD-L1 often fails to reach deep-seated or metastatic tumors.



Wang's team combined the nanoparticles carrying PD-L1-targeting antibodies with a light-activated molecule. The molecule called photosensitizer can produce tumor-killing reactive oxygen species after encountering a protein abundant in tumors, according to the study.



In mouse models, a local near-infrared radiation that activated the photosensitizer, along with the administration of antibodies-carrying nanoparticles, promoted the infiltration of cancer cell-killing T cells into the tumor site and made the tumors more sensitive to the checkpoint blockade.



This combination also helped the nanoparticles effectively suppress tumor growth and metastasis to the lung and lymph nodes, resulting in approximately 80 per cent mouse survival over 70 days, compared to complete mouse death in 45 days in the group treated with only PD-L1 antibodies, according to the study.







The study published on Friday in the journaldescribed the new cancer immunotherapy that can prevent the immune system from becoming tolerant of tumors, which occurs in 30 per cent of all cancer patients, the Xinhua news agency reported.