Spurt in Dengue Cases in Karnataka Due to Scanty Rainfall

With 2,257 cases in Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) area and 255 positive cases in Dakshina Kannada district have been reported. A high number of cases have also been reported in Hassan, Kalaburagi, and Shivamogga districts.
‘Heavy rains during this season would ideally wash away the larvae of the mosquitoes present in stagnant waters. However, this years scanty rainfall had left many puddles on the streets that became ideal for mosquito breeding.’
These regions receive heavy rainfall during July every year. However, as a result of scanty rainfall this year, the spread of dengue has become a significant concern besides drought. Heavy rains would usually wash away the puddle, which is otherwise the breeding place for mosquitoes.
According to the officials from the department of health and family welfare, sporadic rains had left the districts with several puddles and minor water collection spots where mosquitoes breed.
Dr. Prakash Kumar, deputy director, National Vector Borne Diseases Control Programme said, "There is an unusual situation in Dakshina Kannada district. The sporadic rains have caused to waterlogging in front of houses, particularly the apartments."
He also added that the humid conditions in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi are favorable for the survival and longevity of the mosquitoes.
ASHA workers are deployed from rural areas to urban areas on the first and third Friday every month for source reduction and surveillance. "We are involving nursing and pharmacy students, as well. Four mobile teams have been deployed here to visit apartments every week," said Dr. Kumar.
Hospitals are seeing an influx of patients, with 60% of the admissions into the medical departments are for fever.
Source: Medindia