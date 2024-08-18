Chandipura Virus Cases Rise to 4 in Rajasthan, 74 Tested

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

The Chandipura virus () is spreading in Rajasthan, with confirmed cases rising to four. Additionally, 74 people are under suspicion of infection, according to state health officials.A new case was detected in Rajasthan. The patient is a nine-year-old boy who was in close contact with the third positive patient in Shahpura. Officials said that around 70 samples of people suspected to be infected by the virus were collected, in which reports of 32 are pending.In fact 91 samples (71 in Udaipur and 20 in Dungapur) of animals have also been collected as the virus can infect them too. All animal sample results are pending.Chandipura virus is a relatively rare disease causing encephalitis, or inflammation of the brain. Often mistaken for the flu due to similar initial symptoms, it is transmitted through vectors such as mosquitoes, ticks, and sandflies. While the exact mode of transmission is still under investigation, early detection and treatment are crucial for recovery. Though cases remain low, it's essential to be aware of the virus, especially in regions with a history of outbreaks.Officials said that one confirmed death due to the virus was reported on August 9 this year when a two-year-old girl from Shahpura died in Zydus Hospital in Gujarat while being treated.Deceased Ishika, daughter of Hemraj Keer, resident of Itadiya village of Shahpura, was admitted in a private hospital in Ahmedabad since August 5. The last rites of the girl were performed under the Covid-19 protocol in the presence of the administration and medical team in the village.The first death due to Chandipura virus in Rajasthan was reported in Udaipur where Himanshu (3), resident of Balicha village of Kherwada town, died on June 27 at Himmatnagar Civil Hospital in Gujarat.Source-IANS