Chandipura Virus Infection in Children: What You Need to Know

Highlights: Chandipura virus is a disease primarily affecting children, causing acute encephalitis

Symptoms include fever, seizures, altered consciousness, and headache

It is spread by insect bites, mainly sandflies

Causes of Chandipura Virus Infection

Symptoms of Chandipura Virus Infection

High fever

Seizures

Altered consciousness

Headache

Vomiting

Loose motions

Mechanism of Chandipura Virus Infection

Prevention of Chandipura Virus Infection

Using insect repellents

Wearing protective clothing

Using mosquito nets

Maintaining cleanliness in and around the house

Avoiding stagnant water bodies where mosquitoes breed

Treatment of Chandipura Virus Infection

Supportive care, such as fluids and electrolytes

Medications to control fever and seizures

Oxygen therapy

Monitoring for complications like brain swelling

Chandipura virus infection is a disease caused by the Chandipura virus, primarily affecting children in India. It leads to acute encephalitis, which is an inflammation of the brain. The virus is named after the Chandipura district of Maharashtra, where it was first identified in 1965 during an epidemic of cerebral fever ().The Chandipura virus is transmitted through the bite of infected vectors, primarily sandflies. However, mosquitoes, ticks, and even drain flies can also carry the virus.The symptoms of Chandipura virus infection typically include:It's important to note that these symptoms can also be indicative of other illnesses, so it's crucial to seek medical attention for proper diagnosis.Once the virus enters the human body through a vector bite, it replicates and spreads to the brain. The exact mechanism of how the virus causes inflammation in the brain is still under investigation. However, it is believed to trigger an immune response that leads to damage to the brain tissue.Preventing Chandipura virus infection primarily involves measures to control the vector population. This includes:There is currently no specific antiviral treatment for Chandipura virus infection. Treatment focuses on managing the symptoms and complications associated with encephalitis. This may include:It's crucial to seek medical attention immediately if you suspect a Chandipura virus infection or observe the mentioned symptoms, especially in children. Early diagnosis and treatment can improve the chances of recovery.Source-Medindia