Chandipura Virus Infection in Children: What You Need to Know

Changing clinical scenario in Chandipura virus infection
Causes of Chandipura Virus InfectionThe Chandipura virus is transmitted through the bite of infected vectors, primarily sandflies. However, mosquitoes, ticks, and even drain flies can also carry the virus.
Symptoms of Chandipura Virus InfectionThe symptoms of Chandipura virus infection typically include:
- High fever
- Seizures
- Altered consciousness
- Headache
- Vomiting
- Loose motions
Mechanism of Chandipura Virus InfectionOnce the virus enters the human body through a vector bite, it replicates and spreads to the brain. The exact mechanism of how the virus causes inflammation in the brain is still under investigation. However, it is believed to trigger an immune response that leads to damage to the brain tissue.
Prevention of Chandipura Virus InfectionPreventing Chandipura virus infection primarily involves measures to control the vector population. This includes:
- Using insect repellents
- Wearing protective clothing
- Using mosquito nets
- Maintaining cleanliness in and around the house
- Avoiding stagnant water bodies where mosquitoes breed
Treatment of Chandipura Virus InfectionThere is currently no specific antiviral treatment for Chandipura virus infection. Treatment focuses on managing the symptoms and complications associated with encephalitis. This may include:
- Supportive care, such as fluids and electrolytes
- Medications to control fever and seizures
- Oxygen therapy
- Monitoring for complications like brain swelling
