Chandipura Virus Infection in Children: What You Need to Know

by Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian on Jul 18 2024 3:45 PM

Highlights:
  • Chandipura virus is a disease primarily affecting children, causing acute encephalitis
  • Symptoms include fever, seizures, altered consciousness, and headache
  • It is spread by insect bites, mainly sandflies
Chandipura virus infection is a disease caused by the Chandipura virus, primarily affecting children in India. It leads to acute encephalitis, which is an inflammation of the brain. The virus is named after the Chandipura district of Maharashtra, where it was first identified in 1965 during an epidemic of cerebral fever (1 Trusted Source
Changing clinical scenario in Chandipura virus infection

Go to source).

Causes of Chandipura Virus Infection

The Chandipura virus is transmitted through the bite of infected vectors, primarily sandflies. However, mosquitoes, ticks, and even drain flies can also carry the virus.


Symptoms of Chandipura Virus Infection

The symptoms of Chandipura virus infection typically include: It's important to note that these symptoms can also be indicative of other illnesses, so it's crucial to seek medical attention for proper diagnosis.


Mechanism of Chandipura Virus Infection

Once the virus enters the human body through a vector bite, it replicates and spreads to the brain. The exact mechanism of how the virus causes inflammation in the brain is still under investigation. However, it is believed to trigger an immune response that leads to damage to the brain tissue.


Prevention of Chandipura Virus Infection

Preventing Chandipura virus infection primarily involves measures to control the vector population. This includes:
  • Using insect repellents
  • Wearing protective clothing
  • Using mosquito nets
  • Maintaining cleanliness in and around the house
  • Avoiding stagnant water bodies where mosquitoes breed

Treatment of Chandipura Virus Infection

There is currently no specific antiviral treatment for Chandipura virus infection. Treatment focuses on managing the symptoms and complications associated with encephalitis. This may include:
  • Supportive care, such as fluids and electrolytes
  • Medications to control fever and seizures
  • Oxygen therapy
  • Monitoring for complications like brain swelling
It's crucial to seek medical attention immediately if you suspect a Chandipura virus infection or observe the mentioned symptoms, especially in children. Early diagnosis and treatment can improve the chances of recovery.

Reference:
  1. Changing clinical scenario in Chandipura virus infection - (https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5094110/)

