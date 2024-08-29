Got Acne? Blame Your Period Delay Pills

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Postponing menstruation: choices and concerns



Skipping Periods with a Pill

Side Effects of Period Delaying Pills

Acne

Skin pigmentation

Blood clots

Irregular menstrual cycles

Menstrual spotting

Hormonal fluctuations

Loss of sexual desire

Breast pain

Menstrual Suppression



Planning for a vacation? Got wedding? Got a puja to attend that you absolutely cannot miss? A woman’s period will always arrive just in time to shatter important plans. Hence, period delay pills could be a game-changer for many women (). However, taking these magic pills can wreak havoc on your skin.Period-delaying pills contain synthetic hormones like norethisterone, which can increase androgen (male hormone) levels, thereby leading to increased sebum production and acne (pimples), said Dr. M. Rajini, Consultant Gynecologist, CARE Hospitals Banjara Hills, Hyderabad.Anything taken in moderation is safe, whereas if taken in excess, it can cause some serious side effects. Though period-delaying pills are not harmful as such, some women experience side effects from the pill. Some common side effects include:Long-term use of period delay tablets can disrupt the natural hormonal cycle, thereby leading to mood swings, excessive weight gain, or irregular menstrual cycles after stopping the pill ()."Women who have a prior history of cardiovascular condition (heart problems) or have had episodes of stroke, or those who smoke should avoid taking these oral contraceptive pills,” said Dr. Shareefa Chause, Dermatologist and Cosmetologist, Shareefa’s Skin Care Clinic.Acne caused by frequent use of period delay tablets can be curbed by following a healthy skincare routine. In case one has to continue using period-delaying pills, make sure to start exfoliating and cleansing the skin along with a lightweight moisturizer. Opt for non-comedogenic products to reduce the chances of pore blockage or clogs and breakouts.Dr. Rajini suggested avoiding high-glycemic foods and dairy products, which may worsen acne. Applying creams and ointments containing benzoyl peroxide or salicylic acid can help clear acne. In case the acne persists, a dermatologist can prescribe stronger medications or hormonal treatments,” she added.If the acne persists longer than expected, it is important to consult a dermatologist for stronger medications and hormonal treatments to get rid of acne.Source-Medindia