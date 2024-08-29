About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Got Acne? Blame Your Period Delay Pills

by Adeline Dorcas on Aug 29 2024 2:18 PM

Got Acne? Blame Your Period Delay Pills
Planning for a vacation? Got wedding? Got a puja to attend that you absolutely cannot miss? A woman’s period will always arrive just in time to shatter important plans. Hence, period delay pills could be a game-changer for many women (1 Trusted Source
Postponing menstruation: choices and concerns

Go to source). However, taking these magic pills can wreak havoc on your skin.

Skipping Periods with a Pill

Period-delaying pills contain synthetic hormones like norethisterone, which can increase androgen (male hormone) levels, thereby leading to increased sebum production and acne (pimples), said Dr. M. Rajini, Consultant Gynecologist, CARE Hospitals Banjara Hills, Hyderabad.


Side Effects of Period Delaying Pills

Anything taken in moderation is safe, whereas if taken in excess, it can cause some serious side effects. Though period-delaying pills are not harmful as such, some women experience side effects from the pill. Some common side effects include:
  • Acne
  • Skin pigmentation
  • Blood clots
  • Irregular menstrual cycles
  • Menstrual spotting
  • Hormonal fluctuations
  • Loss of sexual desire
  • Breast pain
Long-term use of period delay tablets can disrupt the natural hormonal cycle, thereby leading to mood swings, excessive weight gain, or irregular menstrual cycles after stopping the pill (2 Trusted Source
Menstrual Suppression

Go to source).

"Women who have a prior history of cardiovascular condition (heart problems) or have had episodes of stroke, or those who smoke should avoid taking these oral contraceptive pills,” said Dr. Shareefa Chause, Dermatologist and Cosmetologist, Shareefa’s Skin Care Clinic.


Simple Ways to Get Rid of Acne (Pimples)

Acne caused by frequent use of period delay tablets can be curbed by following a healthy skincare routine. In case one has to continue using period-delaying pills, make sure to start exfoliating and cleansing the skin along with a lightweight moisturizer. Opt for non-comedogenic products to reduce the chances of pore blockage or clogs and breakouts.

Dr. Rajini suggested avoiding high-glycemic foods and dairy products, which may worsen acne. Applying creams and ointments containing benzoyl peroxide or salicylic acid can help clear acne. In case the acne persists, a dermatologist can prescribe stronger medications or hormonal treatments,” she added.

If the acne persists longer than expected, it is important to consult a dermatologist for stronger medications and hormonal treatments to get rid of acne.

References:
  1. Postponing menstruation: choices and concerns - (https://srh.bmj.com/content/43/2/160.full)
  2. Menstrual Suppression - (https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK592411/)


Source-Medindia
