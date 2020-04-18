Global COVID-19 Cases Surpass 2.2 Million

Worldwide, coronavirus (COVID-19) cases topped 2.2 million on Friday afternoon. The fresh figure reached 2,214,861 with 150,948 deaths as of 3:30 p.m. (1930 GMT), according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.



The US suffered the most cases and deaths at the same time, which stood at 679,374 and 34,180, respectively.

‘Global coronavirus (COVID-19) deaths surpassed 150,000 with over 2.2 million infections. According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University, a total of 150,948 people have died of the disease as of 3:30 p.m among 2,214,861 cases worldwide.’





The WBG will work to deploy as much as $160 billion over the next 15 months, tailored to the nature of the health, economic and social shocks that countries are facing during the pandemic, Malpass told a virtual press conference during the Spring Meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the WBG.



Other multilateral development banks (MDBs), such as Asian Development Bank, and Inter-American Development Bank, have committed as a group to roughly $80 billion over this period, bringing the total funding from MDBs to 240 billion dollars, Malpass said.



The World Bank president said he is pleased that Group of Twenty (G20) countries have recently decided to provide a suspension in debt service to bilateral creditors during the crisis, calling it "a powerful fast-acting initiative that can bring real benefits to the poor."



Noting that China is one of the big creditors, Malpass said China''s support in the international agreement to allow a moratorium of debt repayments for the poorest countries is "important" and was "very welcome."



In response to a question from Xinhua regarding protectionism amid the pandemic, Malpass said big countries need to step forward and pledge not to use the crisis as a reason to close or block the markets.



"We should allow markets to function, markets to clear and the supplies to go to those most in need," said the World Bank president, adding that China is exporting medical supplies to the rest of the world, which is "very welcome."







Spain and Italy followed with 188,068 and 172,434 cases, respectively. Other countries with over 100,000 cases included France, Germany, and the UK.