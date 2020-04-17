by Colleen Fleiss on  April 17, 2020 at 1:18 AM Indian Health News
COVID-19 in India: Delhi to Use Plasma Therapy for COVID-19 Patients' Treatment
Doctors in Delhi will be trying out the plasma technique on coronavirus patients, said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Addressing the media, Kejriwal said this was a little hope when everyone is very sad due to coronavirus.

"The ultimate solution for coronavirus will be a vaccine. But we have two challenges right now -- to stop the spread of the virus and to cure all those who got the infection. For the first, implementation of the lockdown is important."


On the second challenge, Kejriwal said on the serious patients, the scope of survival increases after the plasma technique.

"We got the approval from the Center and we will have a trial of this in the coming days. This will be a good sign, if we were successful."

He said this will be on trial as it has been used in foreign nations and was successful.

"Delhi will start the plasma transfusion trials for treating Corona patients. We will take every measure possible to prevent loss of lives."

In convalescent plasma therapy, the antibodies of a person who has recovered from the virus are taken and transfused into a sick person (having the virus) to help boost the person's immune system, Kejriwal explained.

Source: IANS

