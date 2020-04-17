by Colleen Fleiss on  April 17, 2020 at 1:12 AM Indian Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Punjab Breaks COVID-19 Pandemic Chain
In one of the worst hit districts, Punjab has been successful in breaking the chain of coronavirus, where the number of coronavirus positive patients has been frozen at 19 since March 26, said Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu.

No new positive case has been reported from SBS Nagar, formerly known as Nawanshahr, from where the state's first casualty was reported. The deceased was blamed for spreading the virus in the district.

The minister said that four districts have been declared as hotspots by the Government of India based on the number of cases. These are Mohali, SBS Nagar, Jalandhar and Pathankot. These are districts where more than 15 cases of Covid-19 have been reported so far.


"As of today, we have one of the foremost example of SBS Nagar where the state government has successfully broken the chain of coronavirus and the number of patients have frozen to 19 since March 26," the minister said in a statement.

Of the 19 cases, 17 have been cured, while one patient -- Baldev Singh ? has died. The lone patient would also recover soon.

About the containment plan, Sidhu said wherever there are maximum cases, the whole area within a radius of 3 km around the positive patients is sealed and no entry or exit of people is being allowed. Also, surveillance is done for searching symptomatic persons.

If anyone is found positive for Covid-19, he/she is immediately rushed to the isolation centre. All the goods needed by the locals are provided at their doorsteps.

Sidhu said a similar strategy has been adopted in 24 hotspots of nine districts identified by the state, while special attention is being given to Mohali and Jalandhar, where till date higher number of cases has been found.

He said the state has 186 cases, while 5,193 people have been tested out of which 4,404 reports returned negative. Twenty-nine people have been cured. Most of the cases are related to foreign travel returnees or their contacts.

Fourteen people have succumbed to the dreaded virus so far.

Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out
READ MORE
COVID-19 Risk Increases Due To Impaired Blood Clotting Explain
higher levels of an enzyme involved in blood clot prevention may be a common risk factor for developing COVID-19.
READ MORE
COVID-19: Is It Safe to Order Food Online?
Are door-to-door food deliveries a new health hazard? People in 72 houses in quarantine in Delhi's South District area after a pizza delivery employee tested positive for coronavirus.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

More News on:

CoronavirusIndian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake