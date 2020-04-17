Palliative Care Should be Adapted for Severely Ill COVID-19 Patients

‘Most patients with COVID-19 need palliative care input due to the significant symptom burden.’

Professor Nancy Preston, Co-Director of Lancaster University's International Observatory on End of Life Care, said: "Many patients are too unwell to benefit from ventilation but still need their symptoms managing."Professor Preston said: "These people require a conservative approach to their treatment, one which provides maximum support for their physical, emotional and spiritual needs - this is where a recognition that palliative care is required is crucial."The team-based their recommendation on caring for severely ill patients with COVID-19 in the Swiss hospital where treatment plans have changed dramatically.This is due to a range of factors including competition for palliative care drugs, which are also used in ICU, as well as healthcare workers untrained in palliative care being re-allocated from their own specialties to care for patients with COVID-19."It is emergency style palliative care because patients can deteriorate quickly and need a rapid response from their health care team. It is crucial that patients with a high symptom burden are assessed and treated quickly - the recommendations in this paper based on front line experience can make a difference. This approach is, therefore, being used across the hospital and in emergency departments too.""Palliative care teams, intensivists, and internal medicine specialists all work side by side as palliative care is recognized to be at the forefront of this crisis, as it can offer symptom management, support to families and spiritual care in a timely manner."Source: Eurekalert