by Adeline Dorcas on  April 17, 2020 at 4:49 PM Mental Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Dance with Your Grandma to Keep Your Mind and Body Fresh during COVID-19 Lockdown
Dancing with your grandma and grandpa could be the best way to boost both physical and mental health, reports a new study.

Physical fitness and social connection can be difficult to maintain in old age. But new research published in Frontiers in Psychology shows that Dance Movement Therapy (DMT) may promote exercise, improve quality of life and deepen familial ties between grandparents and grandchildren.

In a study at the Kibbutzim College and University of Haifa in Israel, sixteen dance movement therapists met with their grandmothers for three free-form dance sessions. The goal was to determine how these sessions would affect each group, and whether intergenerational bonds might strengthen as a result. The study also wanted to examine a potential low-cost method to treat issues commonly faced by an aging population, such as depressed mood and limited mobility.


"The increase of the proportion of elderly in the population, along with the increase in the age group of adult grandchildren necessitates creativity and innovation in providing diverse resources and support," says author Dr. Einat Shuper Engelhard.

Shuper Engelhard analyzed taped videos of the sessions, personal diaries, and semi-structured interviews between granddaughters and grandmothers to analyze the effect of DMT. She found that for grandmothers, dancing promoted positive feelings and improved mood. For granddaughters, dancing shifted their perspective of aging and allowed them to process their grandparent's eventual death. Both groups expressed gratitude and felt their bond was stronger after the sessions.

Dance was chosen as a unique and versatile intervention since it can improve muscle strength, balance, and endurance, prevent anxiety and depression, and aid with dementia -- all issues commonly faced among the elderly population. It also offers a model for low-cost and accessible community support.

Each of the three sessions was conducted one week apart and took place in the grandmother's home for just 10 to 15 minutes. Granddaughters were nervous at first over their ability to provide a meaningful experience, but were instructed to mirror their grandmother's movements, encourage their abilities, and give them space to rest when needed.

Shuper Engelhard says that familiarity was key to the intervention's success. The sessions "promoted physical activity even when the body was fatigued and weak," Shuper Engelhard says. "This emphasizes the significance of the close and familiar relationship as a means to promote new experiences (which can occasionally seem impossible) for the older person."

The study was limited in its scope as only 32 individuals participated (16 grandmother-granddaughter pairs) and, while the study was open to grandchildren of all genders, all participants were female. Moreover, all granddaughters in this study were dance/movement therapists by design, but Shuper Engelhard would like to see the research replicated in other populations. With an activity as simple and accessible as free-form dancing, aging populations can improve their physical and mental health and also connect with their loved ones.

Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

Older Women Who Dance are More Likely to Perform Daily Tasks Better
Dancing can help older women to remain living independently, unlike other exercise forms, reports a new study.
READ MORE
Computers can Predict Your Dancing Style
Scientists have discovered a new computer program to identify the dancer with astounding accuracy.
READ MORE
Low Levels of Leisure-Time Exercise Can Lower Your Death Risk
Even very light leisure-time exercises such as gardening and walking in the park can reduce the risk of death from heart disease, cancer, and other causes, reveals a new study.
READ MORE
Bigger Brains: Daily Exercise can Prevent Your Brain From Shrinking as You Age
Want to prevent brain shrinkage? Being active can make older people's brains bigger. Daily exercise, hobbies, and leisure activities such as walking, gardening, swimming, and dancing can slow down brain aging.
READ MORE
Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
How to Zumba Dance Your Way to Good Health
Zumba dance workout is a combination of Latin music and International music. Learn to Zumba, to make your immune system healthy and fight diseases.
READ MORE
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out
READ MORE
Neck Cracking
Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the neck. Cracking can occur in the knuckles, lower back, hips, ankles and toes. Rarely, neck popping may puncture blood vessels.
READ MORE
Who Else Wants to Know How Walking Helps Heart and Brain?
Walking early morning would improve your health as it helps heart and brain to function properly. Find more about its benefits for your body.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

More News on:

Healthy LivingWho Else Wants to Know How Walking Helps Heart and Brain?How to Zumba Dance Your Way to Good HealthNeck CrackingCoronavirusIndian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake