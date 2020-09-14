Global COVID-19 Caseload Tops 28.8 Million

The caseload in India surpassed that of Brazil with 4,754,356 cases and 78,586 deaths.Brazil occupied the third position with 4,330,455 cases and 131,625 deaths, followed by Russia at fourth position with 1,059,024 cases and 18,517 deaths.Peru ranks fifth with 722,832 cases and 30,526 deaths. This is followed by Colombia with 708,964 cases and 22,734 deaths.Mexico reported 668,381 cases and 70,821 deaths. South Africa has 649,793 cases and 15,447 deaths. Case toll in Spain is at 566,326 with 29,747 deaths.Argentina has 555,537 cases with 11,352 deaths. This is followed by Chile 434,748 cases and 11,949 deaths. Then comes France with 402,893 cases and 30,903 deaths, Iran with 402,029 and 23,157 cases. The UK has registered 370,928 cases with 41,717 deaths.The case toll in other countries are as follows: Bangladesh (337,520), Saudi Arabia (325,651), Pakistan (301,481), Turkey (291,162), Iraq (290,309), Italy (287,753), Germany (261,737), Philippines (261,216), Indonesia (218,382), Ukraine (158,122), Israel (155,604), Canada (138,640), Bolivia (125,982), Qatar (121,740), Ecuador (118,594), Kazakhstan (106,803), Dominican Republic (103,660), Romania (103,495), Panama (101,745) and Egypt (101,009), the CSSE figures showed.Source: Medindia