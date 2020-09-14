by Dr. Meenakshy Varier on  September 14, 2020 at 4:12 PM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Global COVID-19 Caseload Tops 28.8 Million
The global coronavirus toll has topped 28.8 million, while the death toll has crossed 922,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

The total number of cases stands at 28,891,676 as of Monday morning. The fatalities rose to 922,441, according to the latest update by the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE).

The US accounts for world's highest number of cases and deaths at 6,519,121 and 194,041 respectively, followed by India at second place.


The caseload in India surpassed that of Brazil with 4,754,356 cases and 78,586 deaths.

Brazil occupied the third position with 4,330,455 cases and 131,625 deaths, followed by Russia at fourth position with 1,059,024 cases and 18,517 deaths.

Peru ranks fifth with 722,832 cases and 30,526 deaths. This is followed by Colombia with 708,964 cases and 22,734 deaths.

Mexico reported 668,381 cases and 70,821 deaths. South Africa has 649,793 cases and 15,447 deaths. Case toll in Spain is at 566,326 with 29,747 deaths.

Argentina has 555,537 cases with 11,352 deaths. This is followed by Chile 434,748 cases and 11,949 deaths. Then comes France with 402,893 cases and 30,903 deaths, Iran with 402,029 and 23,157 cases. The UK has registered 370,928 cases with 41,717 deaths.

The case toll in other countries are as follows: Bangladesh (337,520), Saudi Arabia (325,651), Pakistan (301,481), Turkey (291,162), Iraq (290,309), Italy (287,753), Germany (261,737), Philippines (261,216), Indonesia (218,382), Ukraine (158,122), Israel (155,604), Canada (138,640), Bolivia (125,982), Qatar (121,740), Ecuador (118,594), Kazakhstan (106,803), Dominican Republic (103,660), Romania (103,495), Panama (101,745) and Egypt (101,009), the CSSE figures showed.



Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
Cured COVID-19 Cases in Tamil Nadu Exceed New Infections
Recovery rate in Tamil Nadu exceeds the infection rate, according to the latest state Health Department finding. The total number of recovered cases in TN is 447,366.
READ MORE
COVID-19 Update in Agra: Lack of Ventilators, Oxygen Cylinders Adds to Agony
Delay in COVID-19 testing and filing reports is causing a lot of trouble and resentment among kin of coronavirus positive patients in Agra as it delays treatment on time.
READ MORE
COVID-19 In India: 92K Fresh Cases Recorded
With a massive spike of 92,071 cases, including 1,136 deaths in 24 hours, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases reached 48,46,427, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
READ MORE
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

More News on:

CoronavirusIndian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake