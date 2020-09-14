by Dr. Meenakshy Varier on  September 14, 2020 at 3:39 PM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Chinese Whistleblower Virologist Claims COVID-19 Virus was Engineered
Chinese whistleblower virologist Li-Meng Yan has claimed yet again that the novel coronavirus was engineered in a Chinese laboratory.

Li-Meng Yan was forced to flee the country in April after raising questions about the novel coronavirus's origin. The claims were earlier denied by both Beijing and the World Health Organisation (WHO). She has since been living in the US.

In an interview with the US-based The National Pulse, she said,"The COVID-19 was lab-modified based on a virus discovered and owned by the Chinese military, the Zhoushan bat coronavirus, ZC45, and ZXC21. My scientific report will be out soon."


Li-Meng Yan had stated the coronavirus was developed in a Chinese military facility that is controlled by the People's Liberation Army (PLA).

In another interview with Spanish daily El Mundo in July, the virologist claimed that she was gathering 'solid evidence' to demonstrate the claim about the origin of the novel coronavirus, which according to her, did not happen at a wet market in Wuhan.

The virologist had said," The (virus) genome sequence is like a fingerprint. Based on that, you can identify things. I will use this evidence to tell people why this (the coronavirus) came from a laboratory in China and why they are the ones who developed it."

The global coronavirus case count has crossed 28.6 million, while the deaths have increased to over 918,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.



Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Cured COVID-19 Cases in Tamil Nadu Exceed New Infections
Recovery rate in Tamil Nadu exceeds the infection rate, according to the latest state Health Department finding. The total number of recovered cases in TN is 447,366.
READ MORE
Almost 480,000 Kids Infected With COVID-19
Nearly 480,000 children in the US have been infected with the novel coronavirus since the pandemic hit the country earlier.
READ MORE
COVID-19 Update in Agra: Lack of Ventilators, Oxygen Cylinders Adds to Agony
Delay in COVID-19 testing and filing reports is causing a lot of trouble and resentment among kin of coronavirus positive patients in Agra as it delays treatment on time.
READ MORE
Anti-bacterial Graphene Masks Developed to Fight COVID-19
Graphene masks with an anti-bacterial efficiency of 80% have been developed to fight against COVID-19. The mask shows promising results in the initial tests against two species of coronavirus.
READ MORE
Chicken Pox
Chicken pox is an acute and highly contagious viral infection caused by the varicella zoster virus.
READ MORE
Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out
READ MORE
Shigellosis
Shigellosis or Bacillary Dysentery is a common cause of gastro-enteritis worldwide and can cause bloody diarrhea (called dysentery).
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

More News on:

Chicken PoxShigellosisCoronavirusIndian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake