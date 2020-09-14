Chinese Whistleblower Virologist Claims COVID-19 Virus was Engineered

Li-Meng Yan had stated the coronavirus was developed in a Chinese military facility that is controlled by the People's Liberation Army (PLA).In another interview with Spanish daily El Mundo in July, the virologist claimed that she was gathering 'solid evidence' to demonstrate the claim about the origin of the novel coronavirus, which according to her, did not happen at a wet market in Wuhan.The virologist had said,The global coronavirus case count has crossed 28.6 million, while the deaths have increased to over 918,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.Source: Medindia