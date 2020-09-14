by Anjali Mohan on  September 14, 2020 at 1:45 PM Coronavirus News
COVID-19 In India: 92K Fresh Cases Recorded
COVID-19 cases in India reached 48,46,427 on monday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data. Among them, 9,86,598 are the active ones, 37,80,107 have been discharged, while 79,722 died. 77,512 patients got discharged.

While the recovery rate is 77.88 per cent, the fatality rate is 1.65 per cent. On July 17, India had logged 10 lakh cases, which then doubled to 20 lakh in 20 days, on August 7. The country added another 10 lakh on August 23 and went past 40 lakh on September 5.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit state with a total of 10,37,765 cases, including 29,115 deaths; followed by Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh. India conducted 9,78,500 sample tests in a single day on Sunday, taking the total number of samples tested so far to 5,72,39,428.


India remains the second worst-hit nation with the COVID-19 pandemic while the US leads the board with 65,19,121 total cases and 1,94,041 deaths.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare asked Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh to make adequate oxygen availability while ensuring unrestricted intra as well as interstate movement of the oxygen.

To allay fears regarding the safety aspect of the coronavirus vaccines, the Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said that he will be happy to take the first dose. He assured the vaccine will be first made available to those who need it the most, irrespective of their paying capacity.

