COVID-19 In India: 92K Fresh Cases Recorded

India remains the second worst-hit nation with the COVID-19 pandemic while the US leads the board with 65,19,121 total cases and 1,94,041 deaths.Meanwhile, on Sunday, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare asked Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh to make adequate oxygen availability while ensuring unrestricted intra as well as interstate movement of the oxygen.To allay fears regarding the safety aspect of the coronavirus vaccines, the Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said that he will be happy to take the first dose. He assured the vaccine will be first made available to those who need it the most, irrespective of their paying capacity.Source: IANS