Glassware-Related Zinc Exposure Disrupts IVF Outcomes

Zinc leaching from commonly used glassware can hinder fertilized egg development, revealing a hidden factor behind lower IVF success rates.

Zinc eluted from glassware is a risk factor for embryo development in human and animal assisted reproduction

Zinc leaching from lab glassware used in IVF can delay embryo development, cause chromosomal errors, and even affect birth weight—raising it by an average of 18%; tiny traces of metal might be a big reason behind failed fertility treatments. #medindia #ivf #reproductivehealth #embryodevelopment’