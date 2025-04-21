Cleft Lip Mystery Gets Molecular Clarity

MYCN and DDX1 are crucial genes in craniofacial development and tRNA splicing defects as a key factor in the pathogenesis of orofacial clefts.
Genetic Landscape of Orofacial CleftsOrofacial cleftsare a common congenital craniofacial malformation, influenced by genetic and environmental factors. A study using genome-wide association data, targeted resequencing , epigenomic profiling, and genome architecture analyses identified a genomic locus associated with increased risk of non-syndromic orofacial cleft, involving an enhancer.
Functional Roles of MYCN and DDX1 in Facial DevelopmentMYCN and DDX1 are essential for craniofacial development in chicken embryos, while DDX1, a key tRNA splicing complex component, is lost in cranial neural crest cells, leading to ribosome stalling and protein synthesis defects.
New Molecular Mechanism Behind Cleft PathogenesisThe study shows that tiny pieces of RNA, called tRNA fragments, can cause problems in how the face develops in babies. This happens when tRNA is not processed properly. The issue affects special cells that shape the face. This may help explain the cause of orofacial clefts.
Source-Massachusetts Institute of Technology