Cleft Lip Mystery Gets Molecular Clarity

by Dr. Leena M on Apr 21 2025 4:30 PM

MYCN and DDX1 are crucial genes in craniofacial development and tRNA splicing defects as a key factor in the pathogenesis of orofacial clefts.

Cleft Lip Mystery Gets Molecular Clarity
What if a simple error in our genetic script could change the way a face is formed? Tiny RNA glitches during early development can ripple into one of the most common craniofacial birth defects—orofacial clefts. This isn't just a genetics story—it's a journey into the hidden world of cranial neural crest cells, powerful enhancers, and the genes that sculpt our features.(1 Trusted Source
Cellular and molecular mechanisms of cleft palate development

Go to source).

Genetic Landscape of Orofacial Clefts

Orofacial cleftsare a common congenital craniofacial malformation, influenced by genetic and environmental factors. A study using genome-wide association data, targeted resequencing , epigenomic profiling, and genome architecture analyses identified a genomic locus associated with increased risk of non-syndromic orofacial cleft, involving an enhancer.


Cleft Lip and Palate Surgery Procedures are Undervalued: Study
Cleft Lip and Palate Surgery Procedures are Undervalued: Study
The current relative value units allocation to cleft and craniofacial procedures creates arbitrary inequalities in physician efficiency, say researchers.

Functional Roles of MYCN and DDX1 in Facial Development

MYCN and DDX1 are essential for craniofacial development in chicken embryos, while DDX1, a key tRNA splicing complex component, is lost in cranial neural crest cells, leading to ribosome stalling and protein synthesis defects.


New Molecular Mechanism Behind Cleft Pathogenesis

The study shows that tiny pieces of RNA, called tRNA fragments, can cause problems in how the face develops in babies. This happens when tRNA is not processed properly. The issue affects special cells that shape the face. This may help explain the cause of orofacial clefts.

References:
  1. Cellular and molecular mechanisms of cleft palate development - (https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC6383315/)


Source-Massachusetts Institute of Technology


