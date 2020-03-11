Gestational Vitamin D Status Could Predict IQ Scores of Child

‘Higher vitamin D levels among mothers during pregnancy may promote brain development and lead to higher childhood IQ scores. ’

The researchers used data from a cohort in Tennessee called the Conditions Affecting Neurocognitive Development and Learning in Early Childhood (CANDLE) study. The researchers selected pregnant women to join the study, starting in 2006 and collected data over time about their children's health and development.Second-trimester maternal 25(OH)D was positively linked to IQ at 4-6 y, suggesting that gestational vitamin D status could be an important predictor of neurocognitive development. These findings may help inform prenatal nutrition recommendations and may be particularly relevant for Black and other dark-skinned women at high risk of vitamin D deficiency.Melough suggests that additional studies are required to determine the optimal levels of vitamin D in pregnancy but hopes that their report will help to develop nutritional recommendations for pregnant women.Screening and nutritional supplementation may correct vitamin D deficiency for those at high risk and improve cognitive function in offspring.Source: Medindia