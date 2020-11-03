Playing Indoor Sports May Up Vitamin D Deficiency in Athletes

George Mason University in Fairfax, Virginia and the Mayo Clinic Health System Sports Medicine Research in Onalaska, Wisconsin conducted this collaborative study. They assessed vitamin D status among basketball players from the George Mason Patriots men's and women's teams. During the 2018-2019 season, players were either allocated a high dose, low dose or no vitamin D, depending on their circulating 25-hydroxyvitamin D levels at the start of the study with the objective to identify the dosage of vitamin D3 supplementation required for optimal status.According to MayoClinic.org,. Without it, bones can become soft, thin and brittle and can lead to other medical issues down the road including osteoporosis as well as some types of cancer.says Dr. Sina Gallo, assistant professor in Mason's Department of Nutrition and Food Studies.During the season, players were monitored regularly. Compliance to supplementation was assessed by the athletic trainers designated to each team. Each player's body composition, skin pigmentation, sun exposure, dietary intake, and blood were collected during the study.says Dr. Margaret Jones, professor in Mason's School of Kinesiology and sport scientist for the Frank Pettrone Center for Sports Performance.Of those sampled in the study,at baseline, and none of the participants with fair or very fair skin fell into the insufficient category at baseline.Nicole Sekel led the study for her master of science in nutrition thesis at George Mason University, mentored by Gallo and Jones. Sekel is interested in bone health as well as the optimization of athletic performance through nutritional intervention. She is currently pursuing a PhD in Rehabilitation Science at the University of Pittsburgh.says Dr. Andrew Jagim, Sport Medicine Research, Mayo Clinic Health System.Source: Eurekalert