by Dr. Meenakshy Varier on  November 3, 2020 at 1:55 PM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Antibody Triggers Blood Clots in Severe COVID-19
An autoimmune antibody circulating in the blood is responsible for triggering blood clots in people with severe COVID-19 infection. This antibody attacks cells and causes blood clots n arteries, veins, and other microscopic vessels. In COVID-19 patients, blood clots restrict blood flow to the lungs and impair oxygen exchange.

The clot-causing antibodies are usually seen in patients who have an autoimmune condition called antiphospholid syndrome. According to study co-corresponding author Yogen Kanthi, M.D., an assistant professor at the Michigan Medicine Frankel Cardiovascular Center and a Lasker Investigator at the National Institutes of Health's National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute, the connection between COVID-19 and autoantibodies was unexpected.

Blood clots can cause life-threatening events like strokes.


"In patients with COVID-19, we continue to see a relentless, self-amplifying cycle of inflammation and clotting in the body," Kanthi says. "Now we're learning that autoantibodies could be a culprit in this loop of clotting and inflammation that makes people who were already struggling even sicker."

The study is published in the new Science Translational Medicine.

Around half of the patients sick with severe COVID-19 exhibited a combination of high levels of both the dangerous antibodies and super-activated neutrophils, which are destructive, exploding white blood cells.

Examining mice models revealed that this lethal combination of explosive neutrophils and the COVID-19 antibodies is behind the clots.

"Antibodies from patients with active COVID-19 infection created a striking amount of clotting in animals - some of the worst clotting we've ever seen," Kanthi says. "We've discovered a new mechanism by which patients with COVID-19 may develop blood clots."

Researchers are testing to see if patients with a high level of these antibodies would benefit from blocking or removing the antibodies. If removing antibodies is found to be effective, then aggressive treatments like plasmapheresis may be necessary.

Plasmapheresis involves draining blood through an IV, filtering it, and replacing it with fresh plasma that does not contain those antibodies associated with blood clots.

The researchers are also currently running a randomized clinical trial called DICER, which is testing a well-known anti-clotting agent, dipyridamole, in patients with COVID-19 to determine whether it's more effective than a placebo in reducing excessive blood clots.

'Dipyridamole is an old drug that is safe, inexpensive, and scalable," Kanthi says. "The FDA approved it 20 years ago to prevent clotting, but we only recently discovered its potential to block this specific type of inflammation that occurs in COVID."

Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out
READ MORE
Almost 480,000 Kids Infected With COVID-19
Nearly 480,000 children in the US have been infected with the novel coronavirus since the pandemic hit the country earlier.
READ MORE
Seven Different 'Disease Forms' Found in Mild COVID-19
There are seven 'forms of disease' in COVID-19 with mild disease course and that the disease leaves behind notable changes in the immune system, even after ten weeks. These findings could play a vital role in treating patients and in the development ...
READ MORE
Covid-19 Cases Reach Record High In Israel
Israel reported 2,991 new coronavirus cases, the highest single-day spike since the pandemic hit the country in February, according to the Health Ministry.
READ MORE
Blood in Stools - Symptom Evaluation
Blood in stools results from bleeding that arises from any part of the digestive tract. Causes of blood in stools are hemorrhoids, diverticulosis, colorectal cancer, gastric cancer.
READ MORE
Bombay Blood Group
Bombay blood group is a rare blood type in which the people have an H antigen deficiency. They can receive or donate blood only with other individuals with the same blood group.
READ MORE
Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
Thalassemia
Thalassemia is an inherited blood disorder passed on through parental genes causing the body to produce abnormal hemoglobin.
READ MORE
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome
Thoracic outlet syndrome (TOS) is a rare condition that occurs when blood vessels or nerves become compressed in the space between the collarbone and the first rib.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

More News on:

ThalassemiaThoracic Outlet SyndromeBlood in Stools - Symptom EvaluationBombay Blood GroupCoronavirusIndian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake