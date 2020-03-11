Seven Different 'Disease Forms' Found in Mild COVID-19

There are seven 'forms of disease' in novel coronavirus with mild disease course and that the disease leaves behind notable changes in the immune system, even after ten weeks. These findings could play a vital role in treating patients and in the development of a potent vaccine. The findings of the study are published in the journal Allergy.



In the study involving 109 patients and 98 healthy individuals in the control group, the researchers confirmed that various symptoms related to COVID-19 occur in symptom groups.

‘Acute SARS‐CoV‐2 infection leaves protracted beneficial and potentially harmful imprints in the cellular immune system in addition to the induction of specific antibody responses. ’





COVID-19 fingerprint in the blood



Simultaneously, the scientists established that coronavirus leaves behind long detectable changes in convalescents' blood, very similar to a fingerprint. For example, the number of granulocytes, which are otherwise responsible in the immune system for combating bacterial pathogens, is significantly lower than usual in the COVID-19 group.



Pickl explains: "However, both the CD4 and CD8 T cell compartment developed memory cells and CD8 T cells remained strongly activated, which indicates that the immune system is still intensively engaged with the disease several weeks after initial infection. At the same time, the regulatory cells are greatly diminished - and that is likely a dangerous mix, which could lead to autoimmunity."



Furthermore, increased levels of antibody-producing immune cells were detected in the blood of convalescents - the higher the fever of the affected patient during the mild course of the disease, the higher were the antibody levels against the virus.



"Our findings contribute to a better understanding of the disease and help us in the development of potential vaccines since we now have access to promising biomarkers and can perform even better monitoring," the investigators emphasize.



They identified seven groups of symptoms: 1)"flu-like symptoms" (with fever, chills, fatigue, and cough), 2) ("common cold-like symptoms" (with rhinitis, sneezing, dry throat, and nasal congestion), 3) "eye and mucosal inflammation," 4) "lung problems" (with pneumonia and shortness of breath), 5) "joint and muscle pain," 6) "gastrointestinal problems" (including diarrhea, nausea, and headache) and 7) "loss of sense of smell and taste and other symptoms."