by Hannah Joy on  August 6, 2020 at 5:17 PM Lifestyle and Wellness
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Highlights:
  • Vitamin D and calcium can help prevent recurrence of vertigo
  • Benign paroxysmal positional vertigo is one of the most common types of vertigo
  • Taking these supplements every day can help them to carry out their daily activities

Can Vitamin D Treat Vertigo?
Yes, vitamin D and calcium supplements can treat vertigo and help prevent its recurrence, reveals a new study published in the online issue of Neurology®, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology.

"Our study suggests that for people with benign paroxysmal positional vertigo, taking a supplement of vitamin D and calcium is a simple, low-risk way to prevent vertigo from recurring," said Ji-Soo Kim, M.D., Ph.D., of Seoul National University College of Medicine in Korea. "It is especially effective if you have low vitamin D levels to begin with."

Benign paroxysmal positional vertigo happens when a change in head position gives you a sudden spinning sensation. It's one of the most common types of vertigo.


Treatment includes a doctor performing a series of head movements that shift particles in the ears that cause the vertigo, but the condition tends to recur frequently. About 86% of people with this form of vertigo find that it interrupts their daily life or causes them to miss days at work.

Details of the Study

The study looked at 957 people in Korea with benign paroxysmal positional vertigo who were treated successfully with the head movements. The participants were separated into two groups, intervention and observation.

The 445 people in the intervention group had their vitamin D levels taken at the start of the study. The 348 people with vitamin D levels below 20 nanograms per milliliter (ng/mL) were started on supplements with 400 international units of vitamin D and 500 milligrams of calcium twice daily, while those with vitamin D levels equal to or greater than 20 ng/mL were not given supplements.

The 512 people in the observation group did not have their vitamin D levels monitored and they did not get supplements.

Results of the Study

Those in the intervention group who took the supplements had a lower recurrence rate for vertigo episodes after an average of one year than those in the observation group.

People taking supplements had an average recurrence rate of 0.83 times per person-year, compared to 1.10 times per person-year for those in the observation group, or a 24% reduction in the annual recurrence rate.

There appeared to be greater benefit for those who were more deficient in vitamin D at the start of the study. Those who started with vitamin D levels lower than 10 ng/mL saw a 45% reduction in annual recurrence rate, while those starting with vitamin D levels at 10 to 20 ng/mL saw only a 14% reduction. A total of 38% of the people in the interventional group had another episode of vertigo, compared to 47% of those in the observation group.

Limitation of the Study

A limitation of the study is that a large number of participants did not complete the entire study, with more people assigned to take the supplements dropping out of the study than in the observation group.

Conclusion

"Our results are exciting because so far, going to the doctor to have them perform head movements has been the main way we treat benign paroxysmal positional vertigo," said Kim. "Our study suggests an inexpensive, low-risk treatment like vitamin D and calcium tablets may be effective at preventing this common, and commonly recurring, disorder."



Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

Diet For Vertigo
True vertigo is a severe form of dizziness that is a movement hallucination. Try out some of these diet strategies that will help regulate fluid imbalances and reduce vertigo symptoms.
READ MORE
Dizziness and Vertigo: Know the Difference
Dizziness is a feeling of being faint or unsteady whereas Vertigo is a feeling that you or your surroundings are spinning when there is no actual body movement. Vertigo is mostly caused by inner ear problems.
READ MORE
Vertigo
Vertigo is a common symptom of any disorder of brain or inner ear. It may be accompanied by vomiting and sweating. Inner ear involvement can cause deafness.
READ MORE
Sunlight: An Important Source of Vitamin D
Vitamin D is an essential vitamin necessary for the development of bones. Sunlight helps the body to produce vitamin D. Vitamin D deficiency results in rickets in children and osteomalacia in adults.
READ MORE
Calcium and Vitamin Supplements
Calcium and vitamin supplements are taken to provide the body with the ''required'' nutrients. Calcium is a mineral found in many foods. Vitamins are very important nutrients for the body.
READ MORE
Dandy Walker Syndrome
Dandy-Walker syndrome is a brain malformation with symptoms of increased intracranial pressure like vomiting, convulsive seizures, unsteadiness and lack of muscle coordination.
READ MORE
Rickets
Encyclopedia section of medindia explains in brief about Rickets
READ MORE
Undetected Nutrient Deficiencies: The Cause of Ill Health
Micronutrient and antioxidant deficiencies are most common and go unnoticed. They are the root cause of most lifestyle related diseases.
READ MORE
Vitamin B-12
Vitamin B-12 is also known as cobalamine or cyanocobalamine, owing to the presence of the metal, cobalt. Cyanocobalamine is used in most supplements because it is readily converted to active forms of vitamin B-12 in the body.
READ MORE
Vitamin B6
Vitamins play an equally important part in the synthesis of neurotransmitters. Neurotransmitters in the brain also help maintain good mood while keeping one''s mental faculties sharp
READ MORE
Vitamin B9
Vital info about vitamin B9, its molecular structure, dietary sources, beneficial aspects, symptoms of deficiency and toxicity, supplementation tips and related research news are discussed in detail
READ MORE
Vitamin C / Ascorbic acid
Vital info about vitamin C, its molecular structure, dietary sources, beneficial aspects, symptoms of deficiency and toxicity, supplementation tips and related research news are discussed in detail
READ MORE
Vitamin Supplements
Easy to understand info & tips with diagrams about vitamin supplements like vitamin C, B6, B9 & B12. Latest research news on each vitamin's benefits and drawbacks for better consumer understanding.
READ MORE
Vitamin-F
Essential fatty acids - omega 3 and omega 6 are sometimes referred to as Vitamin F. The body is not capable of manufacturing essential fatty acids and so they have to be derived only from food.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

More News on:

Calcium and Vitamin SupplementsRicketsVitamin SupplementsVitamin C / Ascorbic acidVitamin B6Vitamin B9Vitamin B-12Vitamin-FDandy Walker SyndromeUndetected Nutrient Deficiencies: the Cause of Ill Health