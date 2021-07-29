by Karishma Abhishek on  July 29, 2021 at 11:59 PM Cancer News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Genetic Predisposition to High-risk Breast Cancer may Require Genetic Screening
Predisposition of older women (above 65 years of age) to late-onset breast cancer carries 10% susceptibility to pathogenic variant (PV) of genes. This mandates a thorough screening among these high-risk individuals as per a study published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology.

It is known that hereditary breast cancer is associated with a younger age of diagnosis with strong family history. However late-onset breast cancer increases the chance of curtailed treatment options along with the worst prognosis.

Predicting the gene PV status may lead to better management strategies due to enhanced screening options. The present study evaluated 26,707 women over 65 years of age which included 51.5% of them with breast cancer and the rest 48.5% had no breast cancer.


The population was tested for PVs in germline predisposition gene and estimate the lifetime risk of breast cancer with it.

Breast Cancer and Susceptibility

It was found that there was 3.18% frequency of PVs in predisposition genes among the women with breast cancer. Those without breast cancer had 1.48% rate. Interestingly the prevalence of PVs was found to be lower among the women who had no first-degree relatives with breast cancer.

Among other susceptible cases, PVs in high-risk genes - BRCA1, BRCA2, and PALB2 were found in 3.42% of women diagnosed with estrogen receptor (ER)-negative, 1.0% with ER-positive, and 3.01% with triple-negative breast cancer. Thus overall lifetime risks of breast cancer among the women who had PVs in these genes were ≥ 15%.

The study thereby suggests the need for all the women who are diagnosed with triple-negative breast cancer or ER-negative breast cancer to receive genetic testing. Among those with susceptibility to BRCA1, BRCA2, PALB2, and CHEK2 PVs may require screening through magnetic resonance imaging.

The study however affirms that better strategies are required to further estimate the lifetime risk in older women with breast cancer associated with PVs.

Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Breast Cancer
Breast cancer is a cancer that affects the breasts or mammary glands. Early detection and lifestyle changes help in controlling breast cancer.
READ MORE
Triple-Negative Breast Cancer
Triple-negative breast cancers are ER negative, PR negative, and lack overexpression of HER-2. They are difficult to treat and are very aggressive.
READ MORE
Breast Cancer during Pregnancy
Management of breast cancer during pregnancy or pregnancy associated breast cancer requires special consideration to avoid harm to the fetus.
READ MORE
Breast Cancer Management: Advances
The crab that invades the breast is no more a fear factor with all the advancements that medical science and customized protocols can fight breast cancer. the recent developments in the management of breast cancer.
READ MORE
Breast Biopsy
Breast biopsy involves removing a sample of breast tissue to determine whether it is cancerous or benign.
READ MORE
Mastitis
Mastitis is a common cause of tenderness, swelling and pain in breast, owing to inflammation in the mammary gland, Breast infection may occur in some cases.
READ MORE
Pagets disease of the breast
A detailed description of the Paget's disease of the breast, characteristic signs and symptoms, detection methods and treatment modalities. Risk factors and FAQs are all included.
READ MORE
Tattoos A Body Art
Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the ‘cool dude’ or ‘cool babe’ look
READ MORE
Women and Cancer
Cancer is one of the frequently talked about and most feared disease that falls under the genre of lifestyle diseases that have evolved, rather rapidly, in the past two decades.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

More News on:

Women and CancerBreast BiopsyPagets disease of the breastMastitisCancer and HomeopathyGenetics and Stem CellsBreast Cancer FactsCancer FactsCancerTattoos A Body Art