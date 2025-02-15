Improving Cancer Treatment With Gut-On-Chip Technology

Melanoma patients who don’t respond to immunotherapy show pro-inflammatory gut microbiota that damages the intestinal barrier. The gut-on-chip could help identify non-responders early.

New Gut-On-Chip Technology Mimics the Human Intestine

Using Gut Microbiota to Improve Immunotherapy Effectiveness

