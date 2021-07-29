Blood Groups of Early Human Ancestors Trace Out Our Evolutionary Lineage

Evolution of human (Homo sapiens) ancestors finally get their blood groups deciphered that lays the base for dating and interbreeding with modern humans as per a study at the Anthropologie Bio-Culturelle, Droit, Éthique et Santé research unit (CNRS / Aix-Marseille University / EFS), published in the journal PLOS ONE.



The Neanderthals and Denisovans are extinct hominin lineages that existed from 300,000 to 40,000 years ago throughout Eurasia. The blood group systems were first to reconstruct the origins of hominin populations, their migrations, and their interbreeding by anthropologists.

‘Evolution of human (Homo sapiens) ancestors finally gets their blood groups deciphered that lay the base for dating and interbreeding with modern humans. This further validates the low genetic diversity among the Neanderthals, which was the reason for their disappearance.’

Blood Groups Deciphered



The team specified their analysis to seven common blood groups that are considered for blood transfusion purposes, including the ABO (A, B, AB, and O blood types) and Rh systems.



It was found that the ancient hominins had a full range of ABO variability that was observed in modern humans. This was in contrast to previous hypotheses that assert Neanderthals were all type O as similar to chimpanzees that are all type A and gorillas all type B.



Moreover, Neanderthals have a unique Rh allele that is not found in modern humans with the notable exceptions of one Aboriginal Australian and one Papuan.



Human Ancestral Lineages



The findings give rise to an interesting conclusion if these Neanderthals and modern humans had any interbreeding among them before the migration of the latter into Southeast Asia. It was also found that the Neanderthal had low genetic diversity as they were susceptible to erythroblastosis fetalis (hemolytic disease of the fetus and newborn).



This may be in cases where Neanderthal mothers who carry the children of Homo sapiens or Denisovan mates experienced maternofetal Rh incompatibility. It would further lead to low reproductive success and further contribute to the disappearance of Neanderthals.



The study thereby highlights the hypotheses concerning the African origin, Eurasian dispersal, and interbreeding of the Neanderthals and Denisovan with early Homo sapiens.



