Medindia
Fourth Wave of the Pandemic may Not Hit India

by Karishma Abhishek on May 2, 2022 at 7:25 AM
India may not get affected by the 4th COVID Wave but rather end up only in local spikes of cases as per Samiran Panda, Additional Director General of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Speaking exclusively to IANS, Panda said the surge has been observed at district levels, hence it cannot be said that the country is moving towards a fourth wave.

"Some surges have been observed at district levels. This is a called a blip... Blips are confined to certain geographical regions of the country," he said.

While arguing why this is not the indication of a fourth wave, Panda gave four reasons in favor of the statement.

He said that first of all, the surge has been found at some local levels which are due to the testing ratio.
"Secondly, what we see is just a blip and we cannot say that entire states are under the grip of COVID."

Thirdly, there is no increase in hospital admission across the country, he noted.

And most importantly, according to Panda, no new variant has been found yet which indicates that there is no fourth wave right now.

While talking about the positivity rate, he said that sometimes the rate goes up because of low testing.

Source: IANS
