Wearing Masks Now Mandatory in Tamil Nadu

The Department had earlier withdrawn the mask mandate following a decline in the number of infections.On Thursday, 39 people tested positive for Covid in Tamil Nadu, with 31 registered the previous day.The students were however not admitted to hospital even though they had taken first aid care from the Guindy government hospital.Sources in IIT Madras told IANS that while they were ready to admit the students at Guindy Government hospital, doctors have informed them that the students do not require hospital administration.Source: IANS