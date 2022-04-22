About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
Wearing Masks Now Mandatory in Tamil Nadu

by Colleen Fleiss on April 22, 2022 at 10:47 PM
Wearing Masks Now Mandatory in Tamil Nadu

The Tamil Nadu Health Department has made wearing masks mandatory in the state, and violators will have to pay Rs 500 as a fine.

The Department said the decision was taken considering the rising cases of Covid-19 in the country, especially in Delhi,.

Tamil Nadu has also witnessed a slight increase in fresh cases in the past couple of days.

The Department had earlier withdrawn the mask mandate following a decline in the number of infections.

On Thursday, 39 people tested positive for Covid in Tamil Nadu, with 31 registered the previous day.
Source: IANS
