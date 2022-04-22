Wearing Masks Now Mandatory in Tamil Nadu

The Tamil Nadu Health Department has made wearing masks mandatory in the state, and violators will have to pay Rs 500 as a fine.
The Department said the decision was taken considering the rising cases of Covid-19 in the country, especially in Delhi,.
Tamil Nadu has also witnessed a slight increase in fresh cases in the past couple of days.
On Thursday, 39 people tested positive for Covid in Tamil Nadu, with 31 registered the previous day.
The students were however not admitted to hospital even though they had taken first aid care from the Guindy government hospital.
Sources in IIT Madras told IANS that while they were ready to admit the students at Guindy Government hospital, doctors have informed them that the students do not require hospital administration.
Source: IANS