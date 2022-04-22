About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
Mask Up, As Covid Cases are Rising in Delhi

by Hannah Joy on April 22, 2022 at 11:01 PM
Covid-19 cases are on the rise in Delhi. Therefore, health experts urge people to use face masks, sanitize, wash hands and follow social distancing to prevent the spread of Covid infection.

However, doctors also said that the sudden rise in Covid cases is not a situation to panic.

Talking to IANS, Chacha Nehru Bal Chikitsalaya Medical Superintendent Mamta Jajoo said "we have not seen any children admission with Covid symptoms in the hospital yet".

However, she said: "As the cases are again rising in the city, we need to be more alert and follow the proper Covid appropriate behavior."

"Wearing the mask must be continued in the crowded place to prevent the spread of infection," she told IANS.
Covid appropriate behavior like hand hygiene, sanitization and the wearing of mask must be in place for both children and adults, she added.

"When people talk, aerosols spread in the air around us. This is almost like cigarette smoke spreading, but invisible. This aerosol might contain virus. When breathed in by others, it leads to infection spread. So children should use masks while inside classrooms", said Dr Rajeev Jayadevan, Co-Chairman National IMA COVID task force.

He said that if anyone is having fever or runny nose, they should stay home. Even if it is not Covid, the advice is "do not risk giving it to others", he told IANS.

As per the Delhi Health department's bulletin on Friday evening, Delhi had 51 Covid patients in hospitals. Reportedly, out of total 51 Covid patients in the hospital, 14 are children.

Delhi on Friday recorded 366 fresh Covid cases with 209 recoveries since Thursday.

However, for the third consecutive day, no Covid related death was recorded in the city on Friday. The death toll continues to stand at 26,158.



Source: IANS
What's New on Medindia
World Earth Day 2022 — "Invest In Our Planet"
How Sports Helps Improve Employee's Mental Health and Productivity?
How Sports Helps Improve Employee's Mental Health and Productivity?
Mediterranean Diet May Ease Preeclampsia Risk in Pregnant Women
Mediterranean Diet May Ease Preeclampsia Risk in Pregnant Women
