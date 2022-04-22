Factors Behind Recurrence of Breast Cancer Discovered!

Recurrence of breast cancer can be predicted through newly discovered factors as per a study at the Georgetown University Medical Center, published in Scientific Reports. The study on breast epithelial cells (layer of cells that form the ducts and lobes which make milk during lactation) paves way for preventing a new tumor from developing. The team focussed especially on RNA sequences in a cell — the transcriptome (which helps determine the turning on or off of a gene in the cell).

‘Risk for a recurrence of breast cancer in women can now be identified through genetic and other factors.’

"When a person is diagnosed with breast cancer, we have several tools, including testing for genes such as BRCA1/2, to decide whether they should get certain kinds of chemotherapy or just receive hormonal therapy. But the tools we have are not as precise as we would like. About one in eight women are diagnosed with breast cancer in the developed world. We hope that our findings will help lead to more precise and directed screening in the future, sparing women unneeded procedures as we currently screen almost all women between the ages of 40 to 70, sometimes very aggressively," says Priscilla Furth, MD, professor of oncology and medicine at Georgetown Lombardi and corresponding author of the study.







