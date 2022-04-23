About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
Can the COVID-19 Vaccine Impact the Cycles of in Vitro Fertilization (IVF)?

by Karishma Abhishek on April 23, 2022 at 9:03 AM
Can the COVID-19 Vaccine Impact the Cycles of in Vitro Fertilization (IVF)?

Effects of COVID-19 vaccination on in vitro fertilization (IVF) - fresh embryo transfer have been analyzed by a study published in the journal JAMA Network Open.

COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy has been at the forefront among the public especially women of reproductive age. The present study thereby provides reassuring data to support the efficacy and safety of COVID-19 vaccination on fertility.

Safety of COVID-19 Vaccine

The study was conducted among 280 patients who underwent IVF — fresh embryo transfer cycles from December 14, 2020, to September 30, 2021.

It was found there were no evidence negative effects of COVID-19 vaccination on cycle stimulation characteristics, embryological variables, or clinical outcomes in IVF.

Hence, the study states that COVID-19 vaccination can be considered safe among patients who are planning on pregnancy.

Source: Medindia
