COVID-19 Vaccine and Blood Clots – What’s the Link?

Advertisement

Now, a new study from Flinders University and SA Pathology may help to explain what's causing the rare side effect.Researchers looked at five unrelated people who had all experienced the clotting complication, findingAdditionally, all five had a specific version of a gene responsible for producing these antibodies.," says lead author Dr. Wang, from Flinders University's College of Medicine and Public Health and SA Pathology.They also found that all of the patients carried a specific variant of one gene, called IGLV3-21*02, most commonly occurring in people of European descent.The other specific amino acid sequences of these antibodies from each patient were derived from separate basic sequences but had all evolved to carry very similar properties, making them very potent attackers of the PF4 protein.Together, this suggests that it is the combination of a variant in a gene and the evolution of this antibody towards targeting the PF4 protein in a destructive manner, which is leading to this harmful side-effect.Identifying the gene could make it possible to produce a genetic screening tool to identify patients who are at risk of this severe complication in the future.It also provides a unique opportunity for targeted, specific therapy development aimed at neutralizing this highly damaging but very specific antibody.Source: Medindia