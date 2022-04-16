Fourth COVID Vaccine Dose Effective in Protecting People Over 60

The fourth dose of the COVID vaccine effectively protects people aged 60 and above, reveal sources.
The study found that a fourth dose can reduce the possibilities of symptomatic infection, hospitalization, serious illness and mortality among the elders, Clalit said, Xinhua news agnecy reported.
In the study, published in the New England Journal of Medicine, Clalit researchers and their colleagues from Harvard University in Boston analysed data from 182,122 Clalit members, all aged 60 and above, who received Pfizer's fourth dose.
The study evaluated the efficacy of the fourth dose between January 3 and February 18, when the Omicron variant was dominant in Israel.
The study also indicated that the efficacy of the fourth dose can last longer than 30 days, without dropping significantly.
"The study unequivocally demonstrates that the fourth dose provides effective protection in preventing morbidity," said Ran Balicer, Director of the Clalit Research Institute.
"It will help every person to make a decision on the fourth vaccine based on their level of personal risk," he added.
Source: IANS