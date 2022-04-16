Fourth COVID Vaccine Dose Effective in Protecting People Over 60

Advertisement

The control group included the same number of people in the same age group, who received the third dose at least four months earlier and were not vaccinated with the fourth dose.The study evaluated the efficacy of the fourth dose between January 3 and February 18, when the Omicron variant was dominant in Israel.The study also indicated that the efficacy of the fourth dose can last longer than 30 days, without dropping significantly."The study unequivocally demonstrates that the fourth dose provides effective protection in preventing morbidity," said Ran Balicer, Director of the Clalit Research Institute."It will help every person to make a decision on the fourth vaccine based on their level of personal risk," he added.Source: IANS