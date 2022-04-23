New Study Presents Benefits of Continued COVID-19 Vaccination

Health impact of COVID-19 vaccination among public in California has been estimated by a new study published in the journal JAMA Network Open.



COVID-19 vaccination has been continually portrayed as effective measure against COVID-19. However, there are only limited empirical data quantifying their public health impact on the population.

‘COVID-19 vaccination has been proven as an effective measure against COVID-19 as it helped over 1.5 million COVID-19 cases, 72,000 hospitalizations, and 19,000 deaths in California. ’