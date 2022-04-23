About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
Medindia
New Study Presents Benefits of Continued COVID-19 Vaccination

by Karishma Abhishek on April 23, 2022 at 9:04 AM
New Study Presents Benefits of Continued COVID-19 Vaccination

Health impact of COVID-19 vaccination among public in California has been estimated by a new study published in the journal JAMA Network Open.

COVID-19 vaccination has been continually portrayed as effective measure against COVID-19. However, there are only limited empirical data quantifying their public health impact on the population.

COVID-19 vaccination and Public Health

The study thus evaluated the effect of COVID-19 vaccination on hospitalization, and death rate in California, using data from the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) from January 1, 2020, to October 16, 2021.

It was found that COVID-19 vaccination in California had prevented over 1.5 million COVID-19 cases, 72,000 hospitalizations, and 19,000 deaths during the first 10 months of vaccination through October 16, 2021.
The study henceforth suggests that COVID-19 vaccination has a large public health benefit in California and needs to be continued for the betterment of the public. These data can be further utilized as a framework to generalize across the United States and worldwide.

Source: Medindia
