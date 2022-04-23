New Study Presents Benefits of Continued COVID-19 Vaccination

Health impact of COVID-19 vaccination among public in California has been estimated by a new study published in the journal JAMA Network Open.
COVID-19 vaccination has been continually portrayed as effective measure against COVID-19. However, there are only limited empirical data quantifying their public health impact on the population.
COVID-19 vaccination and Public HealthThe study thus evaluated the effect of COVID-19 vaccination on hospitalization, and death rate in California, using data from the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) from January 1, 2020, to October 16, 2021.
The study henceforth suggests that COVID-19 vaccination has a large public health benefit in California and needs to be continued for the betterment of the public. These data can be further utilized as a framework to generalize across the United States and worldwide.
Source: Medindia