Overcome Those Hair Damaging Mistakes

Wet Hair Mistakes

Combing wet hair ?

Vigorously towel drying ?

Tying your wet hair?

Using heat tools on wet hair?

Sleeping with dripping hair?

A few wet hair mistakes as compiled by Dr. Blossom Kochhar, the Chairperson of Blossom Kochhar Group of Companies are:That's the first thing we do after dressing up, the hair is too weak and needs gentle care. Rather brush your hair before you hit the shower, if you feel that your hair gets tangled after wash, apply a serum or light hair oil and then brush it with a wide-tooth comb. This will make detangling easy. Also, don't wait for your hair to completely dry off and then comb your hair, that makes your hair dry and lose its luster. Always start from the ends, and work your way up. Hold the section of the hair you are brushing/combing in your hand. Also, remember to use a leave-in conditioner.Your hair follicles are the weakest when they are wet, they tend to break even at the gentlest stroke, imagine how much damage we cause when we vigorously dry them using a towel. Rather simply dab your hair with a towel and try to squeeze out excess water do not tie your wet hair with the towel it can cause dandruff.I understand keeping your hair open in summers can be challenging especially when they are wet, the urge to tie them up in a ponytail or a bun is irresistible but your tresses are so vulnerable when wet, your hair tie will be full of hair when you remove it and will form a dent in your hair. Avoid doing this at any cost, don't even tie them when they are semi-dry, wait for your hair to be completely dry and you are then free to style them however you wish to.When we are in a hurry, we just blast the blow dryer to dry our hair quickly but that's where we are causing damage to our hair. Wait for the water to drip out, put your dryer on medium heat, and then move on to a higher level to style your hair, just the way you like it. A simple step like this can go a long way. Also, the steam you see while ironing your hair should have major damage written all over it. Do not do this to your hair, this can burn your tresses and make your hair care journey tough at times irrevocable. Let your hair be completely dry, apply a heat protectant and then use any heating tools.I can not stress enough the reason why you should completely avoid going to bed with wet hair. This can lead to extreme hair damage, give you a bad cold, hamper your immune system as sleeping with wet hair can lead to bacteria growth, give you severe acne, and will take you double the time to style them in the morning. Rather, make sure you wash your hair well before your bedtime and if you feel your hair is still wet, give them a cold hair blast. Also, it is better to have a silk pillowcase than a cotton one, it will reduce breakage and growth of bacteria.Source: IANS