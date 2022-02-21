About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Fourth Dose of COVID-19 Vaccines is Available

by Karishma Abhishek on February 21, 2022 at 9:21 AM
Font : A-A+

Fourth Dose of COVID-19 Vaccines is Available

Fourth dose of a COVID-19 vaccine is considered to be approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) later in the year, as per the Wall Street Journal.

Citing people familiar with the matter, the report claimed that the health regulatory body has begun reviewing data that could lead to clearing a second booster dose of the Pfizer, Moderna vaccines by September.

Advertisement


However, the planning is still in the early stages. The authorization will also depend on ongoing studies establishing that a fourth dose would increase people's molecular defenses that waned after their first booster and reduce their risk of symptomatic and severe disease, the report said.

The FDA did not comment on the matter.

But, the agency last month cut short the duration to get a booster dose of COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer and BioNTech as well as from Moderna, in a bid to provide better protection sooner against the Omicron variant.
Advertisement

Israel became the first country, in late December last year, to begin the rollout of a second booster dose to people over-60s, healthcare workers, and those with weakened immune systems.

The US has already approved the fourth dose for immunocompromised people, such as those living with HIV or certain transplant recipients. Other countries that have approved the fourth shot include the UK, Chile.

Israel is now considering the fourth dose for all adults, above the age of 18, in the wake of a surge in infections driven by the Omicron variant.

South Korea became the latest country, last week, to begin administering the fourth shots of COVID vaccines for people at high risk. However, the country's health regulators do not have plans to expand the fourth dose to all adults.

Sweden's Health Agency also, last week, recommended people aged 80 or above should receive a fourth jab to ward off waning immunity amid the rampant spread of the Omicron variant.

Several European countries including Hungary and Denmark have also considered rolling out the second booster dose in the wake of the vaccine evading the Omicron variant.

Source: IANS
Advertisement
<< New Protein May Help Diagnose Ulcerative Colitis
Foster Better Creative Thinking at Work by Supporting Friend... >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Is Black Coffee an Anti-Aging Superfood?
Is Black Coffee an Anti-Aging Superfood?
Oral Care Tips for Aging Teeth
Oral Care Tips for Aging Teeth
Live Longer by Making Changes to Your Daily Diet
Live Longer by Making Changes to Your Daily Diet
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Vaccination for Children Coronavirus Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake COVID in Children COVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts Mental Health during COVID-19: Top Tips to Manage COVID Anxiety, Depression How to Find Joy and Hope during COVID Times 

Recommended Reading
Covaxin to be Evaluated as COVID-19 Vaccine in US, Say Sources
Covaxin to be Evaluated as COVID-19 Vaccine in US, Say Sources
Covaxin, India's COVID-19 vaccine, is to be evaluated as a vaccine candidate in the United States, ....
Over 175 Crore COVID-19 Vaccines Administered
Over 175 Crore COVID-19 Vaccines Administered
A new milestone of administering over 175 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses has been achieved by India. ....
Three Shots of Pfizer–BioNTech Vaccine Better Than Two
Three Shots of Pfizer–BioNTech Vaccine Better Than Two
Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine effectiveness against infection, hospitalization, and death up to ....
Indian Government Spends Rs. 250 Crore on Covid-19 Vaccine Research
Indian Government Spends Rs. 250 Crore on Covid-19 Vaccine Research
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said that the Central government has spent Rs. 250 crore on ...
Coronavirus
Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-n...
COVID in Children
COVID in Children
Covid-19 virus has affected many children during the second wave. Many factors play a role in COVID ...
COVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women
COVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women
The Indian Government has approved Covid-19 vaccination of pregnant women, who are to be counselled ...
COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts
COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts
Debunking several misconceptions or myths that have surfaced regarding covid vaccination is importan...
How to Find Joy and Hope during COVID Times
How to Find Joy and Hope during COVID Times
Covid-19 has affected many physically, mentally and emotionally. Finding ways to maintain well-being...
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greet...
Mental Health during COVID-19: Top Tips to Manage COVID Anxiety, Depression
Mental Health during COVID-19: Top Tips to Manage COVID Anxiety, Depression
Coping with mental health during COVID-19 is the need of the hour. The article highlights top tips t...
Vaccination for Children
Vaccination for Children
Vaccines are biological products that impart immunity to the recipient. Vaccines may be live attenua...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
ASK A DOCTOR ONLINE
I have read and I do accept terms of use - Telemedicine

Advantage Medindia: FREE subscription for 'Personalised Health & Wellness website with consultation' (Value Rs.300/-)