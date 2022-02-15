About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Three Shots of Pfizer–BioNTech Vaccine Better Than Two

by Angela Mohan on February 15, 2022 at 8:37 AM
Font : A-A+

Three Shots of Pfizer–BioNTech Vaccine Better Than Two

One month after a third dose, the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine's effectiveness is higher for preventing infection and hospitalization than 2 doses of the vaccine after 1 month, as per the Kaiser Permanente study published in The Lancet Regional Health - Americas.

"When we looked at the effectiveness of the 2 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine versus 3 doses, we see a benefit with 3 doses that exceeds that achieved with 2 doses alone," said Sara Y. Tartof, PhD, an epidemiologist with the Kaiser Permanente Southern California.

Advertisement


New study assessed the the primary series of two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccination effectiveness against infection, hospitalization, and death up to 8 months after vaccination, and also assessed the effectiveness of 3 doses of the vaccine up to 3 months after vaccination.

Electronic health records of 3.1 million members of Kaiser Permanente in Southern California from December 14, 2020, to December 5, 2021 were evaluated.
Advertisement

During the study period, 197,535 (6.3%) patients were infected with SARS-CoV-2, and of those, 15,786 (8%) were admitted to the hospital. During the study period, the predominant variant was delta, and not omicron.

  • 2-dose vaccine effectiveness against infection declined from 85% during the first month after vaccination to 49% up to 8 months following vaccination.

  • 2-dose vaccine effectiveness against hospitalization remained high (90%) throughout the 8 months and did not wane, except among people who were 75 years of age and older, or who had compromised immune systems.

  • For people who were immunocompromised, the protection against hospitalization dropped to 74%, and for those 75 and older, it was 77%.

  • 3-dose vaccine effectiveness was 88% against infection and 97% against hospitalization within the first 3 months after vaccination.

    • "What we see from this research is that the public health impact of a third dose to prevent severe disease is substantial," Tartof said.

    "Importantly, all studies that have evaluated the vaccine effectiveness of a third dose — including ours — have shown a meaningful improvement in vaccine effectiveness against a broad range of SARS-CoV-2 outcomes."



    Source: Medindia
    Advertisement
    << Wearable Armband Helps Prosthetic Hand Users to Get Good Gri...
    New Drug Combination Shows More Efficacy Against SARS-CoV-2 >>

    Advertisement
    News A-Z
    A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
    News Resource
    News Category
    Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
    What's New on Medindia
    Boost Your Mental Health on Valentine's Day 2022
    Boost Your Mental Health on Valentine's Day 2022
    Coronavirus Omicron Variant: An Update
    Coronavirus Omicron Variant: An Update
    International Congenital Heart Defect Day 2022
    International Congenital Heart Defect Day 2022
    View all

    Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
    Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

    More News on:
    Vaccination for Children Top 10 Vaccine Myths Debunked 

    Recommended Reading
    COVID-19 Vaccination in India: Issues and Challenges
    COVID-19 Vaccination in India: Issues and Challenges
    India's COVID-19 vaccination program has been launched. It currently uses the vaccines Covishield .....
    Top 10 Vaccine Myths Debunked
    Top 10 Vaccine Myths Debunked
    Childhood vaccination has saved many lives, yet lots more has to be done to increase awareness and e...
    Vaccination for Children
    Vaccination for Children
    Vaccines are biological products that impart immunity to the recipient. Vaccines may be live attenua...

    Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

    Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

    © All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

    RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

    This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
    OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
    open close
    CONSULT A DOCTOR
    I have read and I do accept terms of use - Telemedicine

    Advantage Medindia: FREE subscription for 'Personalised Health & Wellness website with consultation' (Value Rs.300/-)