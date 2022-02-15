Three Shots of Pfizer–BioNTech Vaccine Better Than Two

One month after a third dose, the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine's effectiveness is higher for preventing infection and hospitalization than 2 doses of the vaccine after 1 month, as per the Kaiser Permanente study published in The Lancet Regional Health - Americas.
"When we looked at the effectiveness of the 2 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine versus 3 doses, we see a benefit with 3 doses that exceeds that achieved with 2 doses alone," said Sara Y. Tartof, PhD, an epidemiologist with the Kaiser Permanente Southern California.
New study assessed the the primary series of two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccination effectiveness against infection, hospitalization, and death up to 8 months after vaccination, and also assessed the effectiveness of 3 doses of the vaccine up to 3 months after vaccination.
During the study period, 197,535 (6.3%) patients were infected with SARS-CoV-2, and of those, 15,786 (8%) were admitted to the hospital. During the study period, the predominant variant was delta, and not omicron.
"What we see from this research is that the public health impact of a third dose to prevent severe disease is substantial," Tartof said.
"Importantly, all studies that have evaluated the vaccine effectiveness of a third dose — including ours — have shown a meaningful improvement in vaccine effectiveness against a broad range of SARS-CoV-2 outcomes."
Source: Medindia