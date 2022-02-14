Indian Government Spends Rs 250 Crore on Covid-19 Vaccine Research

Advertisement

"As a result, our scientists developed indigenous Corona vaccine, parallel to the other developed countries, and the nationwide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16, 2021. We also started manufacturing rapidly and before the third wave struck, we vaccinated a large section of the population. We have achieved 96 percent vaccination for the first dose, and 77.5 percent for the second dose. Experts say that in India, 99.31 percent of vaccinated people (first and second dose) were kept safe from Covid-19 due to vaccination," Mandaviya said.Stating that India is a vast country with so many cultural, social and financial diversities, the Health Minister said, "So we have made the Budget an all inclusive and comprehensive one with a long-term vision, considering a period of 25 years. This is the vision of the Prime Minister, and that is why we are saying that the Budget is for the 'Amrit Kaal'."We also identified 53 raw materials essential for manufacturing, for which we were dependent on other countries. We have come out with the Product Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme, where 20 percent of what the manufacturers are losing out due to buying Indian raw materials is being provided by the government. The government spent Rs 4 lakh crore on the PLI scheme in the last one-and-a-half years. We are planning more such PLI schemes."The minister said that the government is also planning to come up with a 'Land Bank', where land required for any purpose will be available on a dashboard in order to ease land availability."We are also planning a data and analytics center for data storage and analysis. Data is the need of the hour. The government will provide infrastructure to those who are into data analysis and data storage," added Mandaviya.The minister also spoke about developing a national industrial corridor, which will be formed to chalk out a 25-year plan for developing industries, based on scientific assessment.Source: IANS