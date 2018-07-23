medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Indian Health News

Four-month-old Baby Born With Biliary Atresia Undergoes Liver Transplant

by Rishika Gupta on  July 23, 2018 at 4:18 PM Indian Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Dr. Darius Mirza performs yet another liver transplant on a four yr old baby With Biliary Atresia. This is the second time the operation like this has been successful after Baby Ram who had to undergo the same liver transplant after being diagnosed with biliary atresia.
Four-month-old Baby Born With Biliary Atresia Undergoes Liver Transplant
Four-month-old Baby Born With Biliary Atresia Undergoes Liver Transplant

The life-saving procedure marks a breakthrough in Liver Transplant program on the infant who was suffering from a congenital condition of the liver called 'Biliary Atresia.' In this condition there is a block of the flow of bile from the liver causing irreversible damage and scarring of the liver cells.

The living-donor transplant came from the infant's father who donated a portion of his healthy liver to his child.

Dr. Darius F. Mirza, the Multi-Organ Transplant Surgeon at Apollo Hospitals, Navi Mumbai said, "A rare condition, Biliary Atresia can be surgically corrected with 40% success if diagnosed early. However, in this case, the problem was only noticed by the family when the infant's grandmother who is a nurse came to see him and noticed the hard liver and white stools. Till then, he was being treated for jaundice by the local doctors. He was referred to Apollo Hospitals, Navi Mumbai where after a complete evaluation, the condition was diagnosed. The delay in detection of the condition had led to extensive damage to the infant's liver with the development of life-threatening liver failure. It was too late for surgical correction of the biliary atresia, and it was decided to go in for a life-saving liver transplant."

The infant was found fit for the liver transplant procedure and the process to identify a donor was started. Though a match, the infant's mother was found not physically fit to donate. Fortunately, the infant's father was found to be a suitable match. The parents were counseled on the transplant procedure and the medication and management that would be required post the transplant surgery. A multi-specialty team that consisted of transplant surgeons, pediatricians and dieticians charted out a detailed plan to prepare the infant for the transplant.

The life-saving transplant was performed on June 30, 2018, by the Liver Transplant team headed by Dr. Darius F. Mirza, Dr. Vikram Raut, Dr. Swapnil Sharma and supported by a team of specialists.

A portion of the father's liver was removed and transplanted into the infant. The infant has shown a good recovery without any complications. He was kept under observation in the ICU for two weeks post the surgery and has since been transferred to a patient room. He is scheduled to be discharged in a month. The father made an uneventful recovery. As the human liver regenerates and returns to its normal size shortly after surgical removal of part of the organ, the father should regain normal size and function in a short time.

According to the director of the group Dr. Anupam Sibal the Apollo Liver Transplant program has performed India's first successful liver transplant in 1998 and since then has done more than 3000 liver transplants surgeries of which more than 270 have been in children.

The patient's parents conveyed their thanks and the father, Elirabi E. Lyimo said, "We are glad that our baby's condition was treated successfully by the specialized team of doctors at Apollo Hospitals Navi Mumbai. We appreciate their dedication in working towards the complete recovery of our son. The transplant has given him the chance to lead a normal life."

Source: Medindia

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sponsored Article

Sponsored Article

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Related Links

More Patients With Severe Alcoholic Hepatitis Receiving Liver Transplants: Study

More Patients With Severe Alcoholic Hepatitis Receiving Liver Transplants: Study

Medical centers are willing to perform liver transplants without mandated six-month wait, revealed research.

Cancer Patients Waiting for a Liver Transplant in the US, Less Likely to Get One

Cancer Patients Waiting for a Liver Transplant in the US, Less Likely to Get One

US study reports dramatic reduction in likelihood of liver transplantation in patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

Severe Alcoholic Hepatitis Patients Receive Liver Transplants Before Abstinence Period

Severe Alcoholic Hepatitis Patients Receive Liver Transplants Before Abstinence Period

Medical centers willing to perform liver transplants for severe alcoholic hepatitis patients without the six-month abstinence period, reveals a recent study.

New Diagnostic Test Prevents Liver Transplant In Kids

New Diagnostic Test Prevents Liver Transplant In Kids

A diagnostic test was identified to detect biliary atresia in children to avoid liver transplantation. This disease is the top cause of liver transplant in kids.

Current Treatments for Liver Cancer

Current Treatments for Liver Cancer

Current Treatments for Liver Cancer (also known as hepatoma or hepatocellular carcinoma) can result in complete cure of the disease if it is detected early.

Fatty Liver Disease: A Growing Health Problem in India

Fatty Liver Disease: A Growing Health Problem in India

Non alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is the leading cause of liver dysfunction worldwide and is a rapidly growing health problem in India.

Hepatitis A

Hepatitis A

Hepatitis A is the most benign of the hepatitis viruses and usually has no long term side effects. Hepatitis A vaccine is available that is 95% effective in preventing the disease.

Living Donor Liver Transplant: What Are the Risks?

Living Donor Liver Transplant: What Are the Risks?

The risk of dying as a result of a living donor liver segment removal is between 0.2-2.0%. The risk of morbidity is anywhere between 1.3% (in highly experienced centers) to 60%.

Milk Thistle

Milk Thistle

Milk Thistle is a resourceful natural plant which has many medicinal benefits. In herbal medication milk thistle is used in cases of liver diseases.

Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome

Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome

Neonatal abstinence syndrome is a condition where newborn babies experience withdrawal symptoms due to use of addictive illicit or prescription drugs such as narcotics.

Pregnancy and Antenatal Care

Pregnancy and Antenatal Care

What is Antenatal care and its importance during pregnancy for mother and baby, with details on the medical test preformed during the first visit to the doctor.

Sclerosing Cholangitis

Sclerosing Cholangitis

Sclerosing cholangitis is a liver disease characterized by inflammation and scarring of bile ducts within and outside the liver resulting in their constriction.

Wilson's Disease

Wilson's Disease

This is a rare inherited systemic disorder of copper metabolism, affecting the liver mainly before other organs.

More News on:

Hepatitis A Pregnancy and Antenatal Care Liver Wilson's Disease Sclerosing Cholangitis Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome Milk Thistle Current Treatments for Liver Cancer Fatty Liver Disease: A Growing Health Problem in India Living Donor Liver Transplant: What Are the Risks? 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top 11 Health Benefits of Black Rice

Top 11 Health Benefits of Black Rice

Black rice was once reserved only for the kings. But, today everyone can avail the benefits of this ...

 Test Your Knowledge on Lazy Eyes

Test Your Knowledge on Lazy Eyes

Lazy eye or amblyopia occurs when sight in one eye is less than the other in early childhood due to ...

 Tracheal Cancer (Cancer of the windpipe)

Tracheal Cancer (Cancer of the windpipe)

Tracheal or windpipe cancer is a rare cancer and its cause is unclear. The most common squamous ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...