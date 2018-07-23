A drug scandal in one of China's largest manufacturer of vaccines has sparked outrage nationwide.

Drug Scandal Shakes China’s Vaccine Industry to Halt Rabies Vaccine

‘Changsheng biotechnology was caught in a drug scandal for producing low-quality or faulty vaccines. So the China food and drug administration (CFDA) has issued the company to terminate the production of its Vero-cell rabies vaccine.’

The scandal erupted a week ago which followed an outcry on social media after a big drug company Changsheng Biotechnology Co was found for producing and selling cheap-quality vaccines for babies and also fabricated production and inspection data on a rabies vaccine.has issued changsheng biotechnology to stop the production of itsand asked the provincial food and drug administration of Jilin to cancel Changchun changsheng'scertificate. It also stated that the drugs have been adequately controlled and had not been put on the market.A thorough investigation has been ordered by theto investigate the drug scandal over faulty vaccines that has crossed the ethical value and warned severe punishment for the companies and people involved in it.Shares of the drug companies dropped in Shangai after Li stated to hold the people responsible for the crime that endangers people's life.The changsheng biotechnology has made a public apology and recalled their rabies vaccine voluntarily from the market.Social media users criticized the company and government as it is not the first time for the company to get involved in a drug scandal. Many parents are worried to vaccinate their children in hong kong, showing their concern about the poor quality vaccines available on the market.Source: Medindia