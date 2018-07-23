medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Cholesterol Helps Bacterial Toxins Punch Holes in Our Cells and Kill Them

by Adeline Dorcas on  July 23, 2018 at 4:19 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Cholesterol, which is present in human or animal cell membranes plays a vital role in stabilizing and binding together the pore-forming toxin cytolysin A (ClyA), finds a new study conducted by a team of researchers from the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore, India.
Cholesterol Helps Bacterial Toxins Punch Holes in Our Cells and Kill Them
Cholesterol Helps Bacterial Toxins Punch Holes in Our Cells and Kill Them

Some bacteria produce pore-forming toxins (PFT) that can drill nano-sized holes into membranes of human or animal cells and destroy them.

The toxins bind to the membrane, then finds other toxin molecules around them, forms ring-like structures and punctures a hole in the membrane.

Cytolysin A (ClyA) is a type of pore-forming toxin produced by some types of bacteria such as the Escherichia coli, Shigella and Salmonella.

The research team studied how a pore-forming toxin called Cytolysin-A (ClyA) works in the bacteria Escherichia coli. They examined how this toxin forms a ring-like pore composed of 12 protein molecules in the membrane of red blood cells.

"The structure of the toxin is stabilized in the presence of cholesterol, and that is essential for pore formation," said Pradeep Sathyanarayana from the Centre for BioSystems Science and Engineering at IISc and first author of a paper published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

A supercomputer and powerful microscope was used to visualize single molecules of the toxin protein on the membrane. The team found that cholesterol in the cell membrane acted as a 'molecular glue' between neighboring toxin molecules, which plays a significant role in the formation of pores.

"Computer simulations showed that when two pore-forming protein molecules come together, there is a small pocket where the cholesterol goes and interacts with the proteins. So cholesterol provides additional support to hold the two molecules together," said Dr. Roy.

The findings of this study might be helpful in understanding the mechanisms associated with these diseases due to the similarity of these toxins to proteins that cause neurodegenerative disorders such as Alzheimer's and Parkinson's.

Source: Medindia

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sponsored Article

Sponsored Article

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

Related Links

Larger Clusters of ALS Protein Can Protect Brain Cells

Larger Clusters of ALS Protein Can Protect Brain Cells

Small aggregates (trimers) rather than larger clusters of abnormal SOD1 protein in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis may be toxic to nerve cells, leading to their damage and death.

HIV Infected Cells Killed by Newly Discovered Super Receptor

HIV Infected Cells Killed by Newly Discovered Super Receptor

New "super" receptors present in a subset of HIV infected individuals couldtake us to the next step of immunotherapy treatments.

Drug Filled Nanobubbles can Help Kill Cancer Cells

Drug Filled Nanobubbles can Help Kill Cancer Cells

Anti-cancer drugs encapsulated in Nano Bubbles can be designed so that the drug is delivered right at the spot and when we need it to start interacting with the cancer cells. This method has been proved effective in the case of bowel cancer cells.

Aggressive Immune Cells Linked to Parkinson's Disease

Aggressive Immune Cells Linked to Parkinson's Disease

Possible cause of Parkinson's disease in the patient's immune system is found by a team of researchers from the University of Erlangen-Nuremberg.

Body Mass Index

Body Mass Index

Body mass index (BMI) is a simple tool that is generally used to estimate the total amount of body fat.

Botox

Botox

Botox injections, the fastest growing cosmetic procedures, are considered as the ultimate fountain of eternal youth.

Cholesterol

Cholesterol

Cholesterol is produced by the body (liver) and is essential for normal body functioning.

Cholesterol - The Enigma Chemical

Cholesterol - The Enigma Chemical

The word 'Cholesterol' rings danger bells as soon as it is mentioned. This important chemical is important for the normal metabolism of the body and is dangerous only if present in excess.

Detox Diet

Detox Diet

A detox diet helps remove harmful toxins from the body and can be followed for a day or a week. Detox diet includes fresh fruits, vegetables, juices, water.

Heart Attack

Heart Attack

Heart attack is the death of the heart muscle due to loss of blood supply.

High Cholesterol

High Cholesterol

Cholesterol, a type of fat helps in cell functioning. High cholesterol levels or hypercholesterolemia in blood can pose a threat to life.

Liposuction

Liposuction

Liposuction is a cosmetic procedure, which is used to suck out the excess or abnormal fat deposition to give a well-contoured shapely look.

More News on:

Cholesterol High Cholesterol Detox Diet Botox Parkinsons Disease Surgical Treatment Heart Attack Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease Body Mass Index Cholesterol - The Enigma Chemical Liposuction 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top 11 Health Benefits of Black Rice

Top 11 Health Benefits of Black Rice

Black rice was once reserved only for the kings. But, today everyone can avail the benefits of this ...

 Test Your Knowledge on Lazy Eyes

Test Your Knowledge on Lazy Eyes

Lazy eye or amblyopia occurs when sight in one eye is less than the other in early childhood due to ...

 Tracheal Cancer (Cancer of the windpipe)

Tracheal Cancer (Cancer of the windpipe)

Tracheal or windpipe cancer is a rare cancer and its cause is unclear. The most common squamous ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...