Food Insecurity May Up Death Risk

by Adeline Dorcas on  August 28, 2018 at 11:33 AM
Food insecurity may lead to increased death risk, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal PLOS ONE.
Food Insecurity May Up Death Risk

A wide array of negative health outcomes have been associated with food insecurity including diabetes, depression, and cardiovascular disease. But could food insecurity lead to an increased risk of mortality? According to University of Illinois agricultural economist Craig Gundersen, no one has researched this relationship until now.

In a new study, Gundersen and his co-authors find that household food insecurity is strongly associated with mortality rates in adults. Researchers took data from adults living in Ontario, Canada who participated in the Canadian Community Health Survey (CCHS) in 2005, 2007-08, and 2009-10.

From an 18-question module, participants were classified as 'food secure,' 'marginally food insecure,' 'moderately food insecure,'or 'severely food insecure.' The researchers then matched the answers to information about the participants' subsequent mortality from the Ontario Registered Persons Database.

Researchers found that the more severe level of food insecure of an individual, the higher the risk of mortality. "We know that those with more severe levels of food insecurity have worse health outcomes and we found the same with mortality."

Gundersen says the results call for an expansion of policy interventions to reduce food insecurity. "Fortunately, there are proven methods to reduce food insecurity in the U.S. - the most critical being the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) program. And this is one of the most effective ways we can reduce mortality rates, along with other social safety-net programs."

In light of the proven benefits of SNAP in reducing food insecurity and its consequences, Gundersen argues that a reconsideration of the costs associated with SNAP should be revisited.

"When we think about the cost associated with SNAP, of course, there's a dollar figure to how much it costs to get people SNAP, but we also have to think about the benefits of it: people living longer because they are getting sufficient levels of food."

Source: Eurekalert

Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease Death Facts Bereavement Hunger Fullness and Weight Control Label Lingo on Food Items: Decoded Tips for Healthy Fasting During Ramadhan Top Diet Foods that Make you Fat Top Food for Dieters Selenium - Natural Source Better than Supplements 

